Irani Cup 2024-25, Day 2: Sarfaraz stands tall for Mumbai against Rest of India

Sarfaraz Khan plundered his fourth First Class double hundred – and the first for Mumbai in the Irani Cup history – to take Mumbai to safety.

Published : Oct 02, 2024 18:56 IST , Lucknow - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
Sarfaraz Khan notched up the highest individual score for Mumbai/ Bombay in Irani Cup, surpassing Ramnath Parkar’s 195 in Pune in 1972.
Sarfaraz Khan notched up the highest individual score for Mumbai/ Bombay in Irani Cup, surpassing Ramnath Parkar’s 195 in Pune in 1972. | Photo Credit: Ekana Sportz City
infoIcon

Sarfaraz Khan notched up the highest individual score for Mumbai/ Bombay in Irani Cup, surpassing Ramnath Parkar’s 195 in Pune in 1972. | Photo Credit: Ekana Sportz City

Yash Dayal was effective in patches. Prasidh Krishna was at his quickest best. Mukesh Kumar was as accurate as ever. And the spin duo did their best with the pitch not offering them anything. None of them – even a hot and humid day at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium – could deter a determined Sarfaraz Khan.

If the Mumbai batter had managed to frustrate the Rest of India bowlers in the last session of the opening day, he took out the fizz out of a potent attack by plundering his fourth First Class double hundred – and the first for Mumbai in the Irani Cup history – to take Mumbai to safety.

FOLLOW | AS IT HAPPENED

Riding on Sarfaraz’s unbeaten 221 (276b, 25x4, 4x6) and useful contributions by Tanush Kotian and Shardul Thakur lower down the order, Mumbai ended the second day’s play at a commanding 536 for nine. Having added 299 runs in 70 overs – thanks to RoI’s over-rate – bowled during the day’s play, Mumbai will hope for the last man Juned Khan to hang in on the second morning and for Sarfaraz to cut loose on Thursday morning.

Wednesday obviously belonged to Sarfaraz. He wasn’t wild or whacky in his strokeplay but his cheeky strokes and amazing game sense drove the RoI bowlers crazy. Once Kotian – among the most reliable allrounders on the domestic circuit – helped him see off the second new ball, Sarfaraz started rotating the strike regularly.

When the RoI pacers tried to keep him quiet by employing a sixth- or seventh-stump line, he either dabbed his bat at the last minute for a single or cut if fiercely over the slips, depending on the pace of the ball.

Sensational Sarfaraz
Sarfaraz became the 11th double centurion in the Irani Cup history. His unbeaten 221 is the fifth-highest individual score in the Irani Cup history. The top four are Wasim Jaffer (286, for Vidarbha vs RoI, in 2019); M Vijay (for RoI vs Rajasthan, in 2012); Pravin Amre (246, for RoI vs Bengal, in 1990) and Surinder Amarnath (235 n.o., for Delhi, in 1980)
He has notched up the highest individual score for Mumbai/ Bombay in Irani Cup, surpassing Ramnath Parkar’s 195 in Pune in 1972.

Later in the afternoon, with Sarfaraz struggling with cramps after crossing his 150, offie Saransh Jain was handed a ring of four fielders on the on-side and asked to bowl in the stumps. Instead of sweeping, Sarfaraz resorted to reverse-paddles for successive fours to negate the plan.

Kotian, meanwhile, drove with panache before being undone by a Prasidh Krishna slower-ball, bowled after getting forward short-leg in and managing to catch Kotian off-guard. But Shardul Thakur – batting at 10 due to a mild infection – gave Sarfaraz the much-needed support to surpass his double hundred.

Earlier in the morning, captain Ajinkya Rahane narrowly missed out on a hundred, with Dayal bowling a pitch-perfect short ball that kissed Rahane’s glove onto Dhruv Jurel. Mukesh then bowled a peach with the second new ball to get rid of Shams Mulani. But the two allrounders gave Sarfaraz ample support to put Mumbai firmly in command.

The scoreboard
Mumbai – 1st innings
Prithvi Shaw c Padikkal b Mukesh 4, Ayush Mhatre c Jurel b Mukesh 19, Hardik Tamore c Jurel b Mukesh 0, Ajinkya Rahane c Jurel b Dayal 97, Shreyas Iyer c Gaikwad b Dayal 57, Sarfaraz Khan (batting) 221, Shams Mulani b Mukesh 5, Tanush Kotian b Prasidh 64, Mohit Avasthi lbw b Prasidh 0, Shardul Thakur b Jain 36 (59b, 4x4, 1x6), Mohammad Juned Khan (batting) 0; Extras (b-5, lb-7, nb-12, w-9): 33; Total (for 9 wkts.; 138 ovs.): 536.
Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-6, 3-37, 4-139, 5-270, 6-280, 7-463, 8-463, 9-536.
Rest of India bowling: Mukesh 28-2-109-4, Dayal 25-1-89-2, Prasidh 26-4-102-2, Suthar 37-6-137-0, Jain 21-1-82-1, Sai Sudharsan 1-0-5-0.

