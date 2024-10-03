MagazineBuy Print

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Nigar Sultana becomes first Bangladesh player to reach 100 T20Is

The 27-year-old wicketkeeper-batter debuted in T20Is for Bangladesh in 2015 against Pakistan and has since accumulated 1,944 runs in the format.

Published : Oct 03, 2024 15:09 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
Nigar Sultana Joty of Bangladesh poses for a portrait prior to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 on September 27, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Nigar Sultana Joty of Bangladesh poses for a portrait prior to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 on September 27, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Nigar Sultana Joty of Bangladesh poses for a portrait prior to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 on September 27, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Nigar Sultana Joty made history as the first Bangladesh cricketer to play 100 WT20Is when she captained her team against Scotland in their opening match of the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup in the UAE.

The 27-year-old wicketkeeper-batter debuted in T20Is for Bangladesh in 2015 against Pakistan and has since accumulated 1,944 runs in the format.

Her highest score, an unbeaten 113, came during a dominant performance against the Maldives, where Bangladesh secured a crushing 249-run victory, earning her the ‘Player of the Match’ award.

Bangladesh players with most WT20I appearances
Nigar Sultana Joty (100)
Salma Khatun (95)
Nahida Akter (88)
Rumana Ahmed (87)
Fahima Khatun (85)

Related Topics

Nigar Sultana Joty /

Bangladesh women /

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 /

Women's T20 World Cup 2024

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

