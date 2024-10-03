Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Nigar Sultana becomes first Bangladesh player to reach 100 T20Is

Nigar Sultana Joty made history as the first Bangladesh cricketer to play 100 WT20Is when she captained her team against Scotland in their opening match of the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup in the UAE.
The 27-year-old wicketkeeper-batter debuted in T20Is for Bangladesh in 2015 against Pakistan and has since accumulated 1,944 runs in the format.
Her highest score, an unbeaten 113, came during a dominant performance against the Maldives, where Bangladesh secured a crushing 249-run victory, earning her the ‘Player of the Match’ award.
Bangladesh players with most WT20I appearances
