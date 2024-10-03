Bangladesh vs Scotland LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: BAN wins the toss, elects to bat first against SCO

LINEUPS

Bangladesh: Murshida Khatun, Shathi Rani, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (c) (wk), Taj Nehar, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter

Scotland: Saskia Horley, Sarah Bryce (wk), Kathryn Bryce (c), Ailsa Lister, Priyanaz Chatterji, Darcey Carter, Lorna Jack, Katherine Fraser, Rachel Slater, Abtaha Maqsood, Olivia Bell

PREVIEW

The Scottish, who are debuting in the T20 World Cup, would be hoping to mark their arrival with a win, despite the side having lost all their matches in this format against the Tigresses in the past.

The Bangladeshis, on the other hand, will look for their first win in the T20 World Cup since their two victories in the 2014 edition.

When is Bangladesh vs Scotland happening?

The first match of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 between Bangladesh and Scotland will be on Thursday, October 3, at 3:30pm IST.

Where is Bangladesh vs Scotland happening?

The first match of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 between Bangladesh and Scotland will be at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Where to watch LIVE telecast of Bangladesh vs Scotland?

You can catch the LIVE telecast of Bangladesh vs Scotland on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch LIVE stream of Bangladesh vs Scotland?

You can catch the LIVE stream of Bangladesh vs Scotland on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. Moreover, stay tuned for all the LIVE updates on the Sportstar website and app.