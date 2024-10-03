MagazineBuy Print

Women’s T20 World Cup: Full list of players to have featured in all editions of the tournament

From India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur to star Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry, here is the list of players who will feature in their ninth T20 World Cup in 2024.

Published : Oct 03, 2024 05:54 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Ellyse Perry (left), Harmanpreet Kaur (centre) and Chamari Athapaththu (right) are set to feature in their ninth Women’s T20 World Cup campaign.
Ellyse Perry (left), Harmanpreet Kaur (centre) and Chamari Athapaththu (right) are set to feature in their ninth Women’s T20 World Cup campaign. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU/PTI
Ellyse Perry (left), Harmanpreet Kaur (centre) and Chamari Athapaththu (right) are set to feature in their ninth Women’s T20 World Cup campaign. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU/PTI

The ninth edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will get underway on October 3 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The inaugural edition of the tournament was held in 2009, and the latest one in 2023.

While the history of the tournament has seen only three winners, with Australia dominating by winning six of the eight editions held so far, as many as seven cricketers have played all the editions held so far and are set to feature in the global showpiece for the ninth time.

From India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur to star Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry, here is the list of players who will feature in their ninth T20 World Cup in 2024:

Ellyse Perry (Australia)

The Australian all-rounder holds the record for the most number of appearances (42) in the history of the Women’s T20 World Cup ahead of the 2024 event. Perry is also the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament’s history, picking 40 scalps in 42 games.

Suzie Bates (New Zealand)

With 36 matches under her belt since her maiden appearance at the event in 2009, Bates is the tournament’s highest run-getter and the only player to amass over 1,000 runs. Along with skipper Sophie Devine, Bates will hope to lead the White Ferns to their maiden title.

FILE PHOTO: Suzie Bates of New Zealand plays a shot.
FILE PHOTO: Suzie Bates of New Zealand plays a shot. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
FILE PHOTO: Suzie Bates of New Zealand plays a shot. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Harmanpreet Kaur (India)

The Indian skipper has played 35 Women’s T20 World Cup matches since 2009 and is set to add to that tally as she gets ready to feature in the tournament for the ninth time. Harmanpreet, who is the only Indian to have scored a century at the T20 World Cup, will be keen to lead her side to its maiden ICC trophy.

Sophie Devine (New Zealand)

With 32 apperances at the T20 World Cup, Devine is the second Kiwi to feature in the list of players who are set to play their ninth edition of the tournament. She will lead New Zealand’s charge in the UAE before stepping down as T20I captain after the World Cup to focus on her playing role.

FILE PHOTO: Sophie Devine of New Zealand bats during the ICC Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup against Sri Lanka in 2020.
FILE PHOTO: Sophie Devine of New Zealand bats during the ICC Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup against Sri Lanka in 2020. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
FILE PHOTO: Sophie Devine of New Zealand bats during the ICC Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup against Sri Lanka in 2020. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Stafanie Taylor (West Indies)

Taylor led West Indies to the title in 2016 as her side beat heavyweight Australia in the final to clinch the trophy. However, the 33-year-old will feature in the tournament this time in the capacity of a player, though her experience of 31 games at the T20 World Cup will be handy for skipper Hayley Matthews.

Stafanie Taylor of the West Indies plays a shot during the Women’s ICC World Cup Twenty20 final against Australia.
Stafanie Taylor of the West Indies plays a shot during the Women’s ICC World Cup Twenty20 final against Australia. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
Stafanie Taylor of the West Indies plays a shot during the Women’s ICC World Cup Twenty20 final against Australia. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka)

The Sri Lankan skipper has long been the face of women’s cricket in her country and the 34-year-old will hope to leverage her experience and guide the team to its maiden title. Athapaththu recently captained Sri Lanka to its maiden Women’s Asia Cup title as her side beat seven-time champion India in the final.

Marizanne Kapp (South Africa)

Kapp was South Africa’s highest wicket-taker in its run to the final in 2023 and the all-rounder will once again be key for the Proteas. The 34-year-old has played 26 matches at the T20 World Cup since 2009.

FILE PHOTO: South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp plays a shot.
FILE PHOTO: South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp plays a shot. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
FILE PHOTO: South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp plays a shot. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
