Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: India, Australia, England win in final warm-up games

While Richa Ghosh (36) and Deepti Sharma (35 not out) starred with the bat, Indian bowling performance was led by Asha Sobhana’s 2/21 in three overs.

Published : Oct 01, 2024 23:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Richa Ghosh hit a quickfire 36 off 25 balls.
Richa Ghosh hit a quickfire 36 off 25 balls. | Photo Credit: T20 World Cup X
infoIcon

Richa Ghosh hit a quickfire 36 off 25 balls. | Photo Credit: T20 World Cup X

India won its second warm-up match against South Africa by 28 runs ahead of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 in Dubai on Tuesday.

While Richa Ghosh (36) and Deepti Sharma (35 not out) starred with the bat, Indian bowling performance was led by Asha Sobhana’s 2/21 in three overs.

India scored 144/7 after being put into bat first and lost two early wickets in the form of Shafali Varma and Harmanpreet Kaur. However, Smriti Mandhana (21) and Jemimah Rodrigues (30) laid the foundation for Richa and Deepti to takeover later.

IND-W vs SA-W highlights

For South Africa, Ayabonga Khaka picked five wickets including three in the last over.

Sobhana picked wickets of Tazmin Britz and Sune Luus while Shreyanka Patil removed Laura Wolvaardt to break South Africa’s innings.

Australia, England register wins

Australia defeated West Indies by 35 runs in the other warm-up match of the day. West Indies was bowled out for 109 while chasing Australia’s 145-run target.

Alanka King picked up four wickets while Tayla Vlaeminck took three scalps.

Meanwhile England chased New Zealand’s modest total of 127 runs with three overs to spare. Danni Wyatt-Hodge and Nat Sciver-Brunt led the chase; Dani Gibson finished the match with a 22 off 15 balls.

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
