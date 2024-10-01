MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Max Verstappen’s dad: Red Bull losing ‘too many people’

Three-time Formula One champion Max Verstappen’s father says Red Bull Racing “will explode” if it continues to lose key employees.

Published : Oct 01, 2024 22:46 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen’s father Jos Verstappen.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen’s father Jos Verstappen. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen’s father Jos Verstappen. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Three-time Formula One champion Max Verstappen’s father says Red Bull Racing “will explode” if it continues to lose key employees.

Jos Verstappen, himself a former F1 driver, expressed his concerns over the recent departures of chief strategist Will Courtenay to McLaren, sporting director Jonathan Wheatley to Audi-Sauber and design guru Adrian Newey to Aston Martin.

Jos Verstappen said the instability under team principal Christian Horner is not sustainable.

“It can’t go on this way. It will explode,” Jos Verstappen told Mail Sport. “There is tension here while he remains in position.”

READ | Ricciardo’s replacement Lawson hit with grid penalty before US Grand Prix: Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen still leads the F1 drivers’ standings and remains in position to win a fourth straight world championship, despite going winless in the last eight races. His once dominant lead has shrunk to 52 points over Lando Norris with six races remaining.

“This is what I warned about,” Jos Verstappen told Motorsport.com.

“The team then says: ‘Oh, it doesn’t matter, we have someone else (who we can put on that position).’

“But it’s too many people now (leaving). And Max gets questions about it every time and so on. So yeah, I think it’s just not good, what’s happening at the moment.”

Related Topics

Max Verstappen /

Formula One /

Red Bull Racing

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bruno Fernandes red card overturned, Man United captain to be available for next three games
    Team Sportstar
  2. Max Verstappen’s dad: Red Bull losing ‘too many people’
    Reuters
  3. SA20 2025 Auction: Full list of players sold ahead of Season 3
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND-W vs SA-W Live, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up: India beats South Africa by 28 runs
    Team Sportstar
  5. Italy bids to host women’s Euro 2029; UEFA’s decision to come in 2025
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. Max Verstappen’s dad: Red Bull losing ‘too many people’
    Reuters
  2. Ricciardo’s replacement Lawson hit with grid penalty before US Grand Prix: Red Bull Racing
    Reuters
  3. F1: Liam Lawson feeling the pressure to perform, says ‘nothing set in stone’
    Reuters
  4. F1: Renault to stop engine production at Viry-Chatillon factory after 2025 season
    Reuters
  5. F1: Daniel Ricciardo leaves RB with immediate effect, Liam Lawson named replacement
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bruno Fernandes red card overturned, Man United captain to be available for next three games
    Team Sportstar
  2. Max Verstappen’s dad: Red Bull losing ‘too many people’
    Reuters
  3. SA20 2025 Auction: Full list of players sold ahead of Season 3
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND-W vs SA-W Live, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up: India beats South Africa by 28 runs
    Team Sportstar
  5. Italy bids to host women’s Euro 2029; UEFA’s decision to come in 2025
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment