Inter Miami vs Columbus LIVE score, CLB 0-0 MIA, MLS: Cucho goal ruled out for offside, Messi aims to win Supporters’ Shield, match updates

- October 03, 2024 05:5524’ CLB 0-0 MLS
Messi takes a short corner and then delivers an excellent low ball inside the box. At first, it looked like Weighandt put the ball inside the goal but it is ruled out for offside. But the replay shows that it might have been an own goal. VAR has a look and stays with the on-field referee’s decision. It is not yet sure why the goal has been ruled out.
- October 03, 2024 05:4920’ CLB 0-0 MLS
Fray tries to use his pace to get past Nagbe and make a run down the right flank but the Inter Miami player is hacked down with a challenge from Nagbe. Inter Miami is struggling to stitch any attacking moves.
- October 03, 2024 05:4315’ CLB 0-0 MLS
A piece of brilliance from Messi, allows Miami to launch its first proper attack of the night. The Argentinian wheels away after riding a couple of challenges and spreads the ball to Gomez on the left. Gomez chips the ball, aiming for Redondo in the box but his cross is overhit. Columbus regains possession.
- October 03, 2024 05:3911’ CLB 0-0 MLS
Inter Miami is yet to have a proper spell of possession. Columbus is dominating early possession with 61 per cent of the ball.
- October 03, 2024 05:378’ CLB 0-0 MIA
Cucho rifles the ball to the roof of the net from a tight angle after being played a good pass inside the box. However, the celebrations are cut short as the assistant referee raises the flag for offside, this ruling out the goal. VAR has a look and confirms the decision. Early warning signs for Miami.
- October 03, 2024 05:356’ CLB 0-0 MIA
Ramirez tries to find Curcho in the box but the latter is shielded by Allen. Callender comes out to collect the ball. Lionel Messi yet to get involved in this crucial clash for Miami.
- October 03, 2024 05:324’ CLB 0-0 MIA
Farsi made a good run as Cucho tries to find with a lobbed through ball and split open the Miami defence. But Alba makes a timely challenge to prevent Farsi from getting the ball. It is Columbus doing all th early attacking in front of a strong home support.
- October 03, 2024 05:301’ CLB 0-0 MIA
Columbus has an early corner as Rossi delivers an outswinging cross inside the box but the Miami backline deals with it easily and clears the ball to safety.
- October 03, 2024 05:28KICK-OFF!
The Major League Soccer clash between Columbus Crew and Inter Miami is underway at the Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio.
If Inter Miami beats Columbus today, it will win the MLS Supporters’ Shield, which will be Lionel Messi’s second title with the club after he won the Leagues Cup in 2023.
- October 03, 2024 05:14Columbus vs Inter Miami: Head-to-Head record!
Played: 9
Columbus: 3
Draws: 2
Inter Miami: 4
- October 03, 2024 04:22Columbus starting line-up!
- October 03, 2024 04:21Inter Miami starting line-up!
- October 03, 2024 04:20PREVIEW
It is a top-of-the-table clash in the Western Conference of the Major Soccer League (MLS) as topper Inter Miami faces Columbus Crew at the Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio on Wednesday.
Inter Miami tops the Western Conference standings with 65 points but dropped two points after drawing 1-1 with Charlotte FC in its last match. However, it had a positive to take away from the draw, with Lionel Messi finding his scoring form after returning from an injury layoff.
Columbus is second with 57 and has a game in hand over Miami. It will look to close the gap by bagging all three points.
Miami and Columbus have faced each other nine times, with the former edging the head-to-head record by just one game. Miami has won four games compared to Columbus’ three. Two matches have ended in draws.
When and where will Columbus vs Inter Miami kick-off?
The Major League Soccer match between Columbus and Inter Miami will be played at the Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 pm local time (5:15 am IST, October 3).
How to watch Columbus vs Inter Miami?
The live broadcast of Columbus vs Inter Miami will not be available on TV in India. However, live streaming of the matchwill be available on the Apple TV via MLS season pass.
Latest on Sportstar
