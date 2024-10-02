MagazineBuy Print

Juventus’ injury-hit Milik undergoes more knee surgery

The 30-year-old Polish star had gone under the knife in June after being injured in an international friendly.

Published : Oct 02, 2024 22:46 IST , Rome - 1 MIN READ

AFP
File - Arkadiusz Milik receives medical attention after sustaining an injury.
File - Arkadiusz Milik receives medical attention after sustaining an injury. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
infoIcon

File - Arkadiusz Milik receives medical attention after sustaining an injury. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Juventus striker Arkadiusz Milik has undergone another knee operation in an effort to cure the injury which ruled him out of Euro 2024, the Italian giants announced Wednesday.

The 30-year-old Polish star had gone under the knife in June after being injured in an international friendly.

“On Wednesday, Arkadiusz Milik underwent arthroscopic suturing in his left knee. The player’s recovery time will be defined following further clinical checks,” said a club statement.

Initially, Juventus coach Thiago Motta had hoped to have Milik back in his squad after the forthcoming international break.

Since his arrival at Juventus from Marseille in August 2022, Milik has scored 17 goals in 75 matches in all competitions, often off the bench.

Juventus is currently second in the Serie A table, one point behind leaders Napoli.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

