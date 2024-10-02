Juventus’ injury-hit Milik undergoes more knee surgery

Juventus striker Arkadiusz Milik has undergone another knee operation in an effort to cure the injury which ruled him out of Euro 2024, the Italian giants announced Wednesday.

The 30-year-old Polish star had gone under the knife in June after being injured in an international friendly.

“On Wednesday, Arkadiusz Milik underwent arthroscopic suturing in his left knee. The player’s recovery time will be defined following further clinical checks,” said a club statement.

Initially, Juventus coach Thiago Motta had hoped to have Milik back in his squad after the forthcoming international break.

Since his arrival at Juventus from Marseille in August 2022, Milik has scored 17 goals in 75 matches in all competitions, often off the bench.

Juventus is currently second in the Serie A table, one point behind leaders Napoli.