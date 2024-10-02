MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Pochettino names first roster after taking over as US men’s soccer coach; Dest out with injury

Injured players who will miss the matches include defenders Sergiño Dest, Chris Richards and Cameron Carter-Vickers, and midfielder Tyler Adams.

Published : Oct 02, 2024 20:51 IST , CHICAGO - 2 MINS READ

AP
Pochettino was hired on September 10 and becomes the 10th U.S. coach in 14 years and the first foreign-born leader since Jurgen Klinsmann from 2011-16.
Pochettino was hired on September 10 and becomes the 10th U.S. coach in 14 years and the first foreign-born leader since Jurgen Klinsmann from 2011-16. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Pochettino was hired on September 10 and becomes the 10th U.S. coach in 14 years and the first foreign-born leader since Jurgen Klinsmann from 2011-16. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Mauricio Pochettino’s first roster as U.S. national team coach brought back goalkeeper Zack Steffen, who was dropped under Gregg Berhalter.

Midfielder Gianluca Busio was the other notable addition to the 25-man roster announced Wednesday for friendlies against Panama on October 12 at Austin, Texas, and Mexico three days later at Guadalajara.

Defenders Antonee Robinson and Miles Robinson and midfielder Weston McKennie were added after being given the September games off to remain with their clubs.

Goalkeeper Diego Kochen and defender Caleb Wiley were dropped.

Injured players who will miss the matches include defenders Sergiño Dest, Chris Richards and Cameron Carter-Vickers, and midfielder Tyler Adams.

Pochettino was hired on September 10 and becomes the 10th U.S. coach in 14 years and the first foreign-born leader since Jurgen Klinsmann from 2011-16.

Steffen, Matt Turner, Ethan Horvath and Patrick Schulte are the goalkeepers on the roster.

ALSO READ: Haaland named Norway captain, Odegaard out with injury for next two matches

Steffen started six of 14 World Cup qualifiers, with Turner in goal for the other eight. Steffen was surprisingly omitted from the 2022 World Cup roster and hasn’t played for the national team since the final qualifiers in March 2022, though he was on the bench for CONCACAF Nations League matches in March 2023.

The 29-year-old Steffen has 29 international appearances and started all 31 Major League Soccer games for Colorado this season after playing in just two Premier League matches over four-and-half seasons during his contract with Manchester City.

Turner lost his starting job at Nottingham Forest last season, was loaned to Crystal Palace in August and has not played this season. Ethan Horvath has not played for Cardiff since August 31.

Schulte started last month against Canada and Turner against New Zealand under interim coach Mikey Varas. Steffen and Turner are among four MLS players on the roster.

Busio, 22, helped Venezia gain promotion to Serie A this season and played for the U.S. at the Paris Olympics. He played for the U.S. at the 2021 and 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cups, when a largely second-string roster was used.

US Full squad
Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Cardiff), Patrick Schulte (Columbus), Zack Steffen (Colorado), Matt Turner (Crystal Palace)
Defenders: Marlon Fossey (Standard Liege), Kristoffer Lund (Palermo), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse), Tim Ream (Charlotte), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (Cincinnati), Joe Scally (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Auston Trusty (Celtic)
Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson (Leeds), Gianluca Busio (Venezia), Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis), Weston McKennie (Juventus) Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough), Yunus Musah (AC Milan), Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven)
Forwards: Folarin Balogun (Monaco), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan), Josh Sargent (Norwich), Timothy Weah (Juventus), Haji Wright (Coventry)

Related Topics

Mauricio Pochettino /

USA /

Sergino Dest

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pochettino names first roster after taking over as US men’s soccer coach; Dest out with injury
    AP
  2. Indian sports wrap, October 2: Rohit Bansiwal beats Kenyan Victor Kurgat to win Vedanta Zinc City half marathon gold
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chennai to host ATP Challenger Tour event in 2025, confirms Vijay Amritraj
    Nihit Sachdeva
  4. Global Chess League 2024: London’s Historical Friends House set to witness Chess world’s best
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. Porto vs Man United: Mount out; Mainoo, Maguire return for Europa League clash
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Pochettino names first roster after taking over as US men’s soccer coach; Dest out with injury
    AP
  2. Porto vs Man United: Mount out; Mainoo, Maguire return for Europa League clash
    Team Sportstar
  3. Everton and Spain’s Inma Gabarro latest to suffer ACL injury in Women’s Super League
    Reuters
  4. Aliou Cisse to step down as Senegal head coach
    Reuters
  5. Man City star Nunes arrested in Spain for alleged phone robbery
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pochettino names first roster after taking over as US men’s soccer coach; Dest out with injury
    AP
  2. Indian sports wrap, October 2: Rohit Bansiwal beats Kenyan Victor Kurgat to win Vedanta Zinc City half marathon gold
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chennai to host ATP Challenger Tour event in 2025, confirms Vijay Amritraj
    Nihit Sachdeva
  4. Global Chess League 2024: London’s Historical Friends House set to witness Chess world’s best
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. Porto vs Man United: Mount out; Mainoo, Maguire return for Europa League clash
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment