MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

BAN vs SCO, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE streaming: Where to watch Bangladesh v Scotland; Predicted XI, H2H

The Scottish, who are debuting in the T20 World Cup, would be hoping to mark their arrival with a win, despite the side having lost all their matches in this format against the Tigresses in the past.

Published : Oct 03, 2024 09:15 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Nigar Sultana of Bangladesh practices before game one of the Women’s T20 International series between Bangladesh and Australia at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on March 31, 2024 in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
FILE PHOTO: Nigar Sultana of Bangladesh practices before game one of the Women’s T20 International series between Bangladesh and Australia at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on March 31, 2024 in Dhaka, Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Nigar Sultana of Bangladesh practices before game one of the Women’s T20 International series between Bangladesh and Australia at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on March 31, 2024 in Dhaka, Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The ninth edition of Women’s T20 World Cup kicks off with Bangladesh facing Scotland at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The Scottish, who are debuting in the T20 World Cup, would be hoping to mark their arrival with a win, despite the side having lost all their matches in this format against the Tigresses in the past.

The Bangladeshis, on the other hand, will look for their first win in the T20 World Cup since their two victories in the 2014 edition.

Bangladesh vs Scotland Predicted XIs

Bangladesh: Shathi Rani, Dilara Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (c), Taj Nehar, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter

Scotland: Saskia Horley, Sarah Bryce, Kathryn Bryce (c), Priyanaz Chatterji, Alisa Lister, Darcey Carter, Lorna Jack, Katherine Fraser, Rachel Slater, Olivia Bell, Abtaha Maqsood

When is Bangladesh vs Scotland happening?

The first match of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 between Bangladesh and Scotland will be on Thursday, October 3, at 3:30pm IST.

Where is Bangladesh vs Scotland happening?

The first match of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 between Bangladesh and Scotland will be at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Where to watch LIVE telecast of Bangladesh vs Scotland?

You can catch the LIVE telecast of Bangladesh vs Scotland on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch LIVE stream of Bangladesh vs Scotland?

You can catch the LIVE stream of Bangladesh vs Scotland on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. Moreover, stay tuned for all the LIVE updates on the Sportstar website and app.

Related Topics

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 /

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 /

Scotland /

Bangladesh women

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mavericks star Luka Doncic injures calf in preseason practice, will be evaluated in a week
    AP
  2. Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 3 Live Score: MUM 536/9 vs ROI; Sarfaraz to continue on 221 with last batter Juned
    Team Sportstar
  3. BAN vs SCO, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE streaming: Where to watch Bangladesh v Scotland; Predicted XI, H2H
    Team Sportstar
  4. PAK vs SL, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE streaming: Where to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka; Predicted XI, H2H stats
    Team Sportstar
  5. UEFA Champions League: Lille coach Genesio says it was a perfect night after win over Real Madrid
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. BAN vs SCO, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE streaming: Where to watch Bangladesh v Scotland; Predicted XI, H2H
    Team Sportstar
  2. PAK vs SL, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE streaming: Where to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka; Predicted XI, H2H stats
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s T20 World Cup: Full list of players to have featured in all editions of the tournament
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Captains highlight need for balance between international and franchise cricket
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. Women’s T20 World Cup: With Australia, you can’t afford to make mistakes - Smriti Mandhana
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mavericks star Luka Doncic injures calf in preseason practice, will be evaluated in a week
    AP
  2. Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 3 Live Score: MUM 536/9 vs ROI; Sarfaraz to continue on 221 with last batter Juned
    Team Sportstar
  3. BAN vs SCO, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE streaming: Where to watch Bangladesh v Scotland; Predicted XI, H2H
    Team Sportstar
  4. PAK vs SL, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE streaming: Where to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka; Predicted XI, H2H stats
    Team Sportstar
  5. UEFA Champions League: Lille coach Genesio says it was a perfect night after win over Real Madrid
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment