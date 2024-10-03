MagazineBuy Print

UEFA Champions League: Lille coach Genesio says it was a perfect night after win over Real Madrid

Genesio’s counterpart Carlo Ancelotti hoped the team would learn from the defeat after it had gone unbeaten for 36 games in all competitions.

Published : Oct 03, 2024 08:59 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Lille’s French head coach Bruno Genesio shouts instructions to his players from the touchline during the UEFA Champions League football match between Lille LOSC and Real Madrid at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve-d’Ascq, northern France, on October 2, 2024.
Lille’s French head coach Bruno Genesio shouts instructions to his players from the touchline during the UEFA Champions League football match between Lille LOSC and Real Madrid at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve-d’Ascq, northern France, on October 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Lille’s French head coach Bruno Genesio shouts instructions to his players from the touchline during the UEFA Champions League football match between Lille LOSC and Real Madrid at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve-d’Ascq, northern France, on October 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Lille coach Bruno Genesio hailed his team’s perfect night as the Ligue 1 side beat visitor Real Madrid 1-0 to end the 15-time European Cup winners’ 14-game unbeaten streak in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Lille played without fear, pressed relentlessly and prevailed courtesy of a Jonathan David penalty in first-half stoppage time to wrap up a memorable win and hand Carlo Ancelotti’s team its first defeat in all competitions since January.

“What this team did is incredible. We try to put things in place but you need the players to believe in the plan for this kind of upset to happen,” Genesio said.

“You have to do everything perfectly, you need a keeper who makes the decisive saves, a striker who scores and a bit of luck.”

Keeper Lucas Chevalier certainly did his job, making a handful of spectacular saves when Real finally applied some proper pressure.

ALSO READ: Europa League: Ten Hag urges ‘mad’ Man United to take out frustration on Porto

Lille managed to keep it together after a great first half, during which it had the upper hand against a timid Real side.

“We played a very good first half, we played together, it’s a great night for everyone,” Genesio added, explaining he and his staff had studied Real’s 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid in La Liga last weekend.

“We used this game to prepare. We saw that Real like to cut inside so we put intensity in that sector even if we had to abandon possession sometimes,” he said.

“Then it was all about pressing when it mattered, everything worked perfectly, it was an ideal scenario even if we suffered a lot in the last 25-30 minutes but Lucas made the saves we needed.”

His Real counterpart Carlo Ancelotti hoped the team would learn from the defeat after it had gone unbeaten for 36 games in all competitions.

“It seemed like we were improving and today we took a step back,” the Italian said.

“The loss against Atletico in January helped us to change. Hopefully the same will happen now.”

