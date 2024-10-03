MagazineBuy Print

Savita: Introduction of women’s Hockey India League a game-changer

For the first time in the history of the HIL, the tournament will feature not only men’s teams but women’s teams as well, with both categories receiving equal prominence.

Published : Oct 03, 2024 16:56 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
File image of Indian women’s hockey team former captain Savita Punia. Photo: BISWARANJAN ROUT
infoIcon

Indian women’s hockey team goalkeeper and former captain, Savita Punia, lauded Hockey India’s commitment to gender equality overall in the upcoming Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25.

The HIL 2024-25 will be held from the last week of December to the first week of February 2025, in a window sanctioned by the International Hockey Federation (FIH).

The tournament will witness the participation of eight men’s teams and six women’s teams with both the leagues running simultaneously.

Savita expressed her admiration for this initiative, stating, “The Men’s and Women’s HIL will run simultaneously, which is something that I don’t think has happened before in any other sports. Hockey India has always ensured that both men’s and women’s teams are treated equally.

READ | MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup review: Timeless legacy endures despite waning fan support

“For instance, when the men’s and women’s teams win matches or a competition at the international level, the prize money is the same for both. This speaks volumes about Hockey India’s dedication to promoting gender equality in sports. As a player, it feels empowering to be part of an organisation that values the contributions of women athletes just as much as their male counterparts.”

Savita further highlighted the impact of the women’s HIL in nurturing emerging talent and said, “The introduction of a dedicated women’s league is a game changer and certainly a huge step forward for Indian hockey. For young women athletes, this platform will not only allow them to compete at a high level but also improve as players. It’s a great opportunity to showcase their talent and climb up the ranks, and I believe we’ll see some exceptional performances in the coming season.”

Related Topics

Hockey India League /

Savita Punia

