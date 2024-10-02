The FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 season is set to be held from November 30, 2024 to June 29, 2025.
The season will begin in China and the Netherlands with 11 cities hosting the tournament over seven months.
The Indian women’s team will begin its campaign in Bhubaneswar in February and will face England in its season opener on February 15.
The Indian team finished eighth among nine teams in the Women’s FIH Pro League 2023-24 season above USA.
The winners of the league will be given a direct entry to the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup to be held in Belgium, while the team finishing last will be replaced by the winners of the FIH Hockey Nations Cup in the next season.
FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 teams
Women: Argentina, Australia, Belgium, China, England, Germany, India, Netherlands, Spain
FIH Pro League 2024-25: Full India women’s hockey team schedule
(All times are in IST)
- India vs England (February 15, 5:15pm- India)
- India vs England (February 16, 5:15pm- India)
- India vs Spain (February 18, 5:15pm- India)
- India vs Spain (February 19, 7:30pm- India)
- India vs Germany (February 21, 5:15pm- India)
- India vs Germany (February 22, 5:15pm- India)
- India vs Netherlands (February 24, 5:15pm- India)
- India vs Netherlands (February 25, 5:15pm- India)
- Australia vs India (June 14, 3:30pm- England)
- India vs Australia (June 15, 3:00pm- England)
- Argentina vs India (June 17, 8:00pm- England)
- India vs Argentina (June 18, 8:00pm- England)v
- Belgium vs India (June 21, 4:30pm- England)
- India vs Belgium (June 22, 4:30pm- England)
- China vs India (June 28, 4:00pm- England)
- India vs China (June 29, 5:00pm- England)
