  • India vs England (February 15, 5:15pm- India)
  • India vs England (February 16, 5:15pm- India)
  • India vs Spain (February 18, 5:15pm- India)
  • India vs Spain (February 19, 7:30pm- India)
  • India vs Germany (February 21, 5:15pm- India)
  • India vs Germany (February 22, 5:15pm- India)
  • India vs Netherlands (February 24, 5:15pm- India)
  • India vs Netherlands (February 25, 5:15pm- India)
  • Australia vs India (June 14, 3:30pm- England)
  • India vs Australia (June 15, 3:00pm- England)
  • Argentina vs India (June 17, 8:00pm- England)
  • India vs Argentina (June 18, 8:00pm- England)v
  • Belgium vs India (June 21, 4:30pm- England)
  • India vs Belgium (June 22, 4:30pm- England)
  • China vs India (June 28, 4:00pm- England)
  • India vs China (June 29, 5:00pm- England)