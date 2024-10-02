The FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 season is set to be held from November 30, 2024 to June 29, 2025.

The season will begin in China and the Netherlands with 11 cities hosting the tournament over seven months.

The Indian women’s team will begin its campaign in Bhubaneswar in February and will face England in its season opener on February 15.

The Indian team finished eighth among nine teams in the Women’s FIH Pro League 2023-24 season above USA.

The winners of the league will be given a direct entry to the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup to be held in Belgium, while the team finishing last will be replaced by the winners of the FIH Hockey Nations Cup in the next season.

FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 teams

Women: Argentina, Australia, Belgium, China, England, Germany, India, Netherlands, Spain

FIH Pro League 2024-25: Full India women’s hockey team schedule

(All times are in IST)