Pakistan hockey great Sohail Abbas joins Malaysia as drag-flick coach

In the past, the Pakistan Hockey Federation had at least twice tried to rope in Sohail for coaching assignments but he turned it down on both the occasions.

Published : Oct 01, 2024 20:31 IST , Karachi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Sohail remains Pakistan’s highest international goal-scorer with 348 goals in 311 matches.
Sohail remains Pakistan’s highest international goal-scorer with 348 goals in 311 matches. | Photo Credit: @hockeymalaysia/X
infoIcon

Sohail remains Pakistan’s highest international goal-scorer with 348 goals in 311 matches. | Photo Credit: @hockeymalaysia/X

Pakistan’s celebrated penalty corner specialist, Sohail Abbas has entered into a one-year contract with the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) to help players improve their drag-flicking skills, the federation confirmed on Monday.

Sohail, who has avoided taking up any coaching assignments with the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), is also known to keep his distance from many of the Olympians and internationals in the country, signed a contract with MHC in Kuala Lumpur recently.

Sohail remains Pakistan’s highest international goal-scorer with 348 goals in 311 matches.

He will work with Surjit Singh, Malaysia’s head coach, on improving the penalty corner conversion skills of the players.

ALSO READ | Hockey India announces 40 probables for men’s national coaching camp ahead of home series against Germany

In the past, the PHF had at least twice tried to rope in Sohail for coaching assignments but he turned it down on both occasions.

A few years back Sohail had even cancelled a meeting with PHF secretary, Asif Bajwa when he learnt it was about discussions on having him involved in Pakistan hockey team coaching.

The nephew of another Pakistan hockey Olympian, Safdar Abbas, Sohail last appeared in the 2000 Sydney Olympics where they lost in the semifinals.

Related Topics

Pakistan /

Pakistan Hockey Federation

