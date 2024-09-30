Murugappa Gold Cup: Olympian Deepak Thakur stresses on the need of a bigger player pool for IOCL

Modern hockey has poached the poachers to a large extent. Strikers are no longer the players to watch out for when it comes to putting the ball in the back of the net.

Deepak Thakur, who represented India at the Olympics in 2000 and 2004, was known for his skill and instinct inside the shooting circle. He finished his international career with 73 goals. The 43-year-old, coach of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) team at the 95th All India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup, felt that the way the sport is played today has led to a shift in the goal-scoring role.

“Today’s hockey is very different from our time. During those days, a lot of skill was required to be a forward and the teams demanded the strikers to score. Today, it is more about structure and running. That’s why you see forwards scoring less goals. Apart from that, if you have a good drag flicker, you try to use that to your advantage through earning Penalty Corners,” said Thakur.

IOCL needs fresh legs

Thakur was denied the chance to win a second trophy over the last fortnight after the IOCL went down 5-3 to the Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) in the Murugappa Cup final at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

On September 15 at the 4th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship in Pune, his Petroleum Sports Promotion Board team had lifted the title after beating RSPB in a penalty shootout.

Thakur stated the need for a bigger player pool for IOCL after the defeat. “We have five or six players who are above the age of 34 or 35. Fitness is a key element in today’s hockey. Somehow, we are managing the team and bringing a few youngsters. If you see Railways or the Army, those are combined teams and train together throughout the year which helps in maintaining their fitness level. In our case, it is the opposite. We don’t have the bench strength,” said Thakur.

“Earlier, our structure was fine and we used to have backup players. Job element kaafi dino se band chal raha hai (Jobs have not been there for quite a few days). We don’t have a backup plan for that. Still, I am proud of my boys as it is very difficult to play at this level at this age. They showed great fighting spirit,” he added.

IOCL did not have the services of Krishan Pathak, Amir Ali and Araijeet Singh Hundal for this tournament as they were with the Indian squad for the Asian Champions Trophy which finished two days before the Murugappa Cup began.

RSPB too had Amit Rohidas and Amandeep Lakra amongst the prominent players unavailable for this event.

International hockey’s return to Delhi

Thakur is glad about men’s international hockey’s return to the national capital after a decade. Reigning world champion Germany will face India in a two-match series which will be held at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium on October 23 and 24.

“I played the 2010 World Cup in New Delhi. The same stadium is going to host the India vs Germany series. It’s happening through an exchange program. I expect to see good hockey in those two matches. North is going to have international hockey after a long time. Otherwise, Bhubaneswar was hosting all the games. Good to see hockey spreading all over the country,” said Thakur.