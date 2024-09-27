‘Needs a lot of sacrifice’ - Two-time Olympian V. R. Raghunath on the art of drag-flicking

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) did not have to wait long for its first Penalty Corner (PC) during its final Pool B match against the National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) in the ongoing 95th All India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup on Thursday.

The drag flicker, with a muscular build unlike any of the 21 players on the pitch, stood at the top of the shooting circle, ready to unleash a fierce strike. During his 15-year-long international career, which ended in 2017, the 5’10” player went through the PC routine on several occasions and made a name for himself due to his ability to execute the difficult skill of drag flicking.

On this occasion, however, the two-time Olympian V. R. Raghunath’s shot, aimed for the bottom-right corner, was blocked by NCOE goalkeeper Mohit H S.

After the match ended in a thrilling 5-5 draw, Raghunath explained why the skill is so tough. “The type of body, strength and technique required to drag flick needs a lot of sacrifice. That’s why you see only a handful of good drag flickers in any international team,” said the 35-year-old.

Lately, PC conversion rates in international men’s hockey have taken a hit. At the recent Asian Champions Trophy, it was Korea which topped the chart with just 37 per cent while at the Paris Olympics, it was Germany with just 25 per cent. Raghunath felt one of the reasons for the same is that the ‘fear factor’ has disappeared.

“Drag flicking was a very good weapon. Now, people have learnt to defend the drag flick. New equipments have come. The first rusher’s equipment is very good nowadays - the knee guards, gloves and helmets,” he said.

“Until three-four years ago, the fear of the drag flick was there. Now, no one fears it because of the upgrade in the equipment. After putting that equipment on, you are almost half the equivalent of the goalkeeper. The percentage of rushing in the direction of the ball has improved. It is not so easy to score from a drag flick in international hockey now.”

‘The need to be innovative’

Being innovative and unpredictable may be one way to survive and thrive. Raghunath, who scored 132 goals in 228 games for India, stressed the need to be clever in order to keep finding success with the drag flick and lauded Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh for his exploits in Paris.

“If you take the example of any international player, after their second year, everyone will be able to analyse them because you can’t change your drag flick style. They have so much data. They will know what the player will do,” said the IOCL defender.

“That’s where the drag flickers should be cunning and if you ask me that way, Harmanpreet scoring 10 goals at the Olympics is a wonderful thing. Somewhere, the Indians confused the goalkeepers. Nowadays, 30-40 per cent conversion rate is very good.”

Raghunath suggested that Jugraj Singh, who scored the winning goal in the Asian Champions Trophy final, and two junior players - Rohit and Sharda Nand Tiwari - can be the next in line after Harmanpreet to take the responsibility of drag flicking for the national side.