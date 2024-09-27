MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

‘Needs a lot of sacrifice’ - Two-time Olympian V. R. Raghunath on the art of drag-flicking

During his 15-year-long international career, which ended in 2017, V. R. Raghunath went through the PC routine on several occasions and made a name for himself due to his ability to execute the difficult skill of drag flicking.

Published : Sep 27, 2024 09:20 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Nihit Sachdeva
V. R. Raghunath in action in the ongoing 95th All India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup.
V. R. Raghunath in action in the ongoing 95th All India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

V. R. Raghunath in action in the ongoing 95th All India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) did not have to wait long for its first Penalty Corner (PC) during its final Pool B match against the National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) in the ongoing 95th All India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup on Thursday.

The drag flicker, with a muscular build unlike any of the 21 players on the pitch, stood at the top of the shooting circle, ready to unleash a fierce strike. During his 15-year-long international career, which ended in 2017, the 5’10” player went through the PC routine on several occasions and made a name for himself due to his ability to execute the difficult skill of drag flicking.

On this occasion, however, the two-time Olympian V. R. Raghunath’s shot, aimed for the bottom-right corner, was blocked by NCOE goalkeeper Mohit H S.

After the match ended in a thrilling 5-5 draw, Raghunath explained why the skill is so tough. “The type of body, strength and technique required to drag flick needs a lot of sacrifice. That’s why you see only a handful of good drag flickers in any international team,” said the 35-year-old.

Lately, PC conversion rates in international men’s hockey have taken a hit. At the recent Asian Champions Trophy, it was Korea which topped the chart with just 37 per cent while at the Paris Olympics, it was Germany with just 25 per cent. Raghunath felt one of the reasons for the same is that the ‘fear factor’ has disappeared.

READ: Murugappa Gold Cup: Two-time Olympian Sunil hopes to ride on perseverance until age catches up with him

“Drag flicking was a very good weapon. Now, people have learnt to defend the drag flick. New equipments have come. The first rusher’s equipment is very good nowadays - the knee guards, gloves and helmets,” he said.

“Until three-four years ago, the fear of the drag flick was there. Now, no one fears it because of the upgrade in the equipment. After putting that equipment on, you are almost half the equivalent of the goalkeeper. The percentage of rushing in the direction of the ball has improved. It is not so easy to score from a drag flick in international hockey now.”

‘The need to be innovative’

Being innovative and unpredictable may be one way to survive and thrive. Raghunath, who scored 132 goals in 228 games for India, stressed the need to be clever in order to keep finding success with the drag flick and lauded Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh for his exploits in Paris.

“If you take the example of any international player, after their second year, everyone will be able to analyse them because you can’t change your drag flick style. They have so much data. They will know what the player will do,” said the IOCL defender.

“That’s where the drag flickers should be cunning and if you ask me that way, Harmanpreet scoring 10 goals at the Olympics is a wonderful thing. Somewhere, the Indians confused the goalkeepers. Nowadays, 30-40 per cent conversion rate is very good.”

Raghunath suggested that Jugraj Singh, who scored the winning goal in the Asian Champions Trophy final, and two junior players - Rohit and Sharda Nand Tiwari - can be the next in line after Harmanpreet to take the responsibility of drag flicking for the national side.

Related Topics

V. R. Raghunath /

MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ‘Needs a lot of sacrifice’ - Two-time Olympian V. R. Raghunath on the art of drag-flicking
    Nihit Sachdeva
  2. India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd Test: IND looks to sweep series v BAN; Toss delayed due to wet outfield; Weather updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Real Madrid returns to scene of last defeat for Atletico derby clash
    AFP
  4. Arsenal, Manchester City reach women’s Champions League group stage
    Reuters
  5. La Liga roundup: Álvarez scores late to give Atletico Madrid 1-0 win over Celta Vigo
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. ‘Needs a lot of sacrifice’ - Two-time Olympian V. R. Raghunath on the art of drag-flicking
    Nihit Sachdeva
  2. Murugappa Gold Cup: Two-time Olympian Sunil hopes to ride on perseverance until age catches up with him
    Nihit Sachdeva
  3. Murugappa Gold Cup: Railways, Army through to semifinal 
    Team Sportstar
  4. Germany series a chance to test the team further after Asian Champions Trophy victory: Harmanpreet Singh
    Team Sportstar
  5. MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup: IOC books semifinal berth after defeating Odisha 3-1; Army beats Tamil Nadu
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ‘Needs a lot of sacrifice’ - Two-time Olympian V. R. Raghunath on the art of drag-flicking
    Nihit Sachdeva
  2. India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd Test: IND looks to sweep series v BAN; Toss delayed due to wet outfield; Weather updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Real Madrid returns to scene of last defeat for Atletico derby clash
    AFP
  4. Arsenal, Manchester City reach women’s Champions League group stage
    Reuters
  5. La Liga roundup: Álvarez scores late to give Atletico Madrid 1-0 win over Celta Vigo
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment