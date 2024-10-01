Hockey India announces 40 probables for men’s national coaching camp ahead of home series against Germany

Hockey India on Tuesday announced a 40-member core probable squad for the senior men’s national coaching camp in Bengaluru to prepare for the two-match home series against Germany.

The camp will take place at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre in Bengaluru from October 1 to October 19, 2024.

The two teams will face each other at New Delhi’s Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium on October 23-24.

The team heads into this camp following the recent successes that include a second consecutive bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics and a successful title defence at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2024 in China.

India captain Harmanpreet Singh said the camp will help in ensuring that the team is well-prepared and in peak condition before facing Germany. “Playing against the World Champions is a tremendous opportunity for us to showcase our abilities, and having an exciting mix of players in this camp will allow us to improve our strategies and build the cohesion needed,” he said

On the composition of the camp, he added, “Each player in this core group brings unique strengths and varying levels of experience and we’ll be focusing on how to harness these individual talents and help us grow as players.”

“Our objective is to create an environment where everyone pushes each other and by the end of this camp, we want to be an even stronger and better coordinated team.”