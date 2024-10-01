MagazineBuy Print

Hockey India announces 40 probables for men’s national coaching camp ahead of home series against Germany

Hockey India on Tuesday announced a 40-member core probable squad for the senior men’s national coaching camp in Bengaluru to prepare for the two-match home series against Germany.

Published : Oct 01, 2024 17:52 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The last time India faced Germany, the latter triumphed over the Men in Blue 3-2.
The last time India faced Germany, the latter triumphed over the Men in Blue 3-2.
infoIcon

The last time India faced Germany, the latter triumphed over the Men in Blue 3-2. | Photo Credit: REUTERS



The camp will take place at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre in Bengaluru from October 1 to October 19, 2024.

The two teams will face each other at New Delhi’s Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium on October 23-24.

READ | Murugappa Gold Cup: Olympian Deepak Thakur stresses on the need of a bigger player pool for IOCL

The team heads into this camp following the recent successes that include a second consecutive bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics and a successful title defence at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2024 in China.

India captain Harmanpreet Singh said the camp will help in ensuring that the team is well-prepared and in peak condition before facing Germany. “Playing against the World Champions is a tremendous opportunity for us to showcase our abilities, and having an exciting mix of players in this camp will allow us to improve our strategies and build the cohesion needed,” he said

On the composition of the camp, he added, “Each player in this core group brings unique strengths and varying levels of experience and we’ll be focusing on how to harness these individual talents and help us grow as players.”

“Our objective is to create an environment where everyone pushes each other and by the end of this camp, we want to be an even stronger and better coordinated team.”

Indian Men’s Hockey Team 40-member Core Group
GOALKEEPERS
1. Krishan Bahadur Pathak
2. Pawan
3. Suraj Karkera
4. Mohith H.S.
DEFENDERS
1. Jarmanpreet Singh
2. Amit Rohidas
3. Harmanpreet Singh
4. Sumit
5. Sanjay
6. Jugraj Singh
7. Amandeep Lakra
8. Nilam Sanjeep Xess
9. Varun Kumar
10. Yashdeep Siwach
11. Dipsan Tirkey
12. Mandeep Mor
MIDFIELDERS
1. Rajkumar Pal
2. Shamsher Singh
3. Manpreet Singh
4. Hardik Singh
5. Vivek Sagar Prasad
6. Nilakanta Sharma
7. Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh
8. Mohammed Raheel Mouseen
9. Vishnukant Singh
10. Rajinder Singh
11. Poovanna CB
FORWARDS
1. Abhishek
2. Sukhjeet Singh
3. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay
4. Mandeep Singh
5. Gurjant Singh
6. Angad Bir Singh
7. Aditya Lalage
8. Boby Singh Dhami
9. Sudeep Chirmako
10. S. Karthi
11. Maninder Singh
12. Shilanand Lakra
13. Dilpreet Singh

