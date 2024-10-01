Neeraj Chopra set to part ways with coach Klaus Bartonietz: report

Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra and his coach Klaus Bartonietz are set to end their five-year partnership.

According to a report by The New Indian Express, the 75-year-old German coach wanted to spend more time with his family.

In the report, Adille Sumariwalla, the president of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), mentioned that Bartonietz had expressed his wish to end the partnership earlier this season.

Bartonietz took charge as Chopra’s coach from compatriot and former world record holder javelin thrower Uwe Hohn during the youngster’s rehabilitation and recovery process after elbow surgery in 2019.

“We feel that he also needs someone new after spending five years with Klaus,” Sumariwalla told TNIE. “He also would need some changes in his thinking, psychology and even training. I think in a way it might be a good thing for him. Together we are looking for a good coach. We are looking for someone with whom Neeraj would be comfortable and are talking to a lot of people. We will get him another good coach soon.”

While the AFI would want Bartonietz to maintain his association with them, the decision would rest in the hands of the German coach.

Neeraj won several medals with Bartonietz including two Olympic medals (gold and silver), two World Championship medals(gold and silver), an Asian Games gold and a Diamond League title.

The 26-year-old javelin thrower last competed with the German coach at the Diamond League Final in Brussels, where he finished second after Anderson Peters.