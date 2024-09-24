Indian men’s hockey team to face Germany in two-match series in New Delhi in October

The Indian men’s hockey team will host reigning world champion Germany for a two-match series at New Delhi’s Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium on October 23-24, Hockey India announced on Tuesday.

“This bilateral series against Germany will be a remarkable showcase of world-class hockey. Both India and Germany have a rich history in the sport, and this series will give fans an opportunity to witness an intense competition between two of the most formidable teams in the world,” Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said in a press release.

Both teams last met in the Paris 2024 Olympics semifinals where Germany defeated India 3-2. Craig Fulton’s men went on to defeat Spain 2-1 in the bronze medal match.

“India has always been a special place for hockey, and our team is excited to play in front of passionate Indian hockey fans,” said German Hockey Federation president Henning Fastrich.

India recently clinched its fifth Asian Champions Trophy title after beating China 1-0 in the final in Moqi.