IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: We were willing to get all out for 100, says Rohit on India’s daring first innings

India managed to win the game comfortably on day five despite two full days were lost due to wet outfield at the Green Park Stadium. Even on day one, only 35 overs possible.

Published : Oct 01, 2024 17:18 IST , KANPUR - 3 MINS READ

PTI
India’s captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot on the fourth day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur.
India's captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot on the fourth day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur.
infoIcon

India's captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot on the fourth day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur.

India was willing to take the risk of being bowled for 100-odd in its bold push for a result in the weather-hit second Test against Bangladesh, said Rohit Sharma after the hosts pulled off a dramatic win here on Tuesday.

India managed to win the game comfortably on day five despite two full days were lost due to wet outfield at the Green Park Stadium. Even on day one, only 35 overs possible.

After bowling out Bangladesh for 233, India batted in T20 mode to smash 285 in 34.4 overs before declaring their first innings. Having lost two batters overnight, Bangladesh were bowled out in their second innings at stroke of lunch and India ended the game in the second session.

“Once we lost two and a half days, when we came on day 4 we wanted to get them out as quickly as possible and see what we can do with the bat. When they got bowled out for 230, it wasn’t about the runs we get but the overs we got at them,” said Rohit at the post-match presentation.

“To make a game out of it on that pitch was a superb effort. It was a risk we were willing to take because when you’re trying to bat like that, you can be bundled out for a low score. But we were ready for it even if we got bowled out for 100-120.

It was India’s record extending 18th series win in a row at home. Among the new players, Rohit was pleased by Akash Deep’s relentless effort.

“He’s been good (Akash Deep). Lot of domestic cricket he has played. When you come up through the ranks like that, there are a lot of overs in the legs. He has the quality and the skill. Good body as well - can bowl long spells. You have to make sure you prepare your bench strength,” said the skipper.

It was the first Test series under new head coach Gautam Gambhir who overtook the responsibility from Rahul Dravid.

ALSO READ | India defeats Bangladesh by seven wickets, completes series sweep

“We had a fantastic time (with Dravid) but life moves on. Gautam Gambhir, I’ve played with him and know what sort of mindset he comes in with,” said Rohit.

Ashwin was named player of the series for his all-round show. He rated the improbable win was “massive” in the context of World Test Championship.

“When we bowled them out yesterday, it was little after lunch. Rohit was keen that we needed 80 overs to bowl at them.

“And the moment he came inside out and gave that talk where we’re going to go after it even if we get out under 230. It’s not only him saying it, he went out there and hit his first ball for six. He set the tone that way,” said the premier spinner.

Opposition skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto said that team’s batting through the two Test series let them down.

“Both the Tests we didn’t bat well. In these conditions we need to bat well. If you look at our batters - we played 30-40 balls and got out. It’s important in a Test match, when batsmen get in, you should look to score big runs,” said Shanto.

“The way Ashwin and Jaddu batted at that time (in Chennai after India were six down) - they batted really well. As a bowling unit we need to look at those moments - how we can get those wickets. That partnership cost us that game,” added Shanto.

