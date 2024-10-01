IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli gifts his bat to retiring Shakib Al Hasan

Virat Kohli gifted one of his signed bats to the soon-to-be retired Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan after India completed a 2-0 clean sweep in the Test series against the visiting side, here on Tuesday.

Shakib, who played his last overseas Test here, has already made it clear that he wouldn’t play the home series against South Africa unless the current caretaker government in Bangladesh can assure his smooth passage out of the country.

READ: India defeats Bangladesh by seven wickets, completes series sweep

After the second Test ended here with India winning by seven wickets, Kohli was seen walking towards the Bangladesh team and handing over his bat to the former Bangladesh captain.

The duo was seen exchanging pleasantries and sharing a laugh as Shakib did a bit of shadow driving with the willow.

Shakib is a popular cricketer in India, having played 71 Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, mainly for Kolkata Knight Riders and also a few for the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Currently, Shakib is facing a murder charge back home levelled against him during the civil unrest that led to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s ouster. Shakib was a member of parliament from Hasina’s party the Awami League.

ALSO READ: Ashwin says playing in limited Test centres in India helps the players

The current regime in Bangladesh is not too keen on giving a farewell to Shakib with the current Bangladesh Cricket Board president Farukh Ahmed, saying that his organisation is not a security agency.

Shakib currently resides in the United States of America and is supposed to retire completely from international cricket after the Champions Trophy next year.