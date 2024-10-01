MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli gifts his bat to retiring Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib currently resides in the United States of America and is supposed to retire completely from international cricket after the Champions Trophy next year.

Published : Oct 01, 2024 17:10 IST , Kanpur - 2 MINS READ

PTI
India’s Virat Kohli (R) greets Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan at the end of the fifth and final day of the second Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Cricket Stadium in Kanpur.
India’s Virat Kohli (R) greets Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan at the end of the fifth and final day of the second Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Cricket Stadium in Kanpur. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

India’s Virat Kohli (R) greets Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan at the end of the fifth and final day of the second Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Cricket Stadium in Kanpur. | Photo Credit: AFP

Virat Kohli gifted one of his signed bats to the soon-to-be retired Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan after India completed a 2-0 clean sweep in the Test series against the visiting side, here on Tuesday.

Shakib, who played his last overseas Test here, has already made it clear that he wouldn’t play the home series against South Africa unless the current caretaker government in Bangladesh can assure his smooth passage out of the country.

READ: India defeats Bangladesh by seven wickets, completes series sweep

After the second Test ended here with India winning by seven wickets, Kohli was seen walking towards the Bangladesh team and handing over his bat to the former Bangladesh captain.

The duo was seen exchanging pleasantries and sharing a laugh as Shakib did a bit of shadow driving with the willow.

Shakib is a popular cricketer in India, having played 71 Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, mainly for Kolkata Knight Riders and also a few for the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Currently, Shakib is facing a murder charge back home levelled against him during the civil unrest that led to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s ouster. Shakib was a member of parliament from Hasina’s party the Awami League.

ALSO READ: Ashwin says playing in limited Test centres in India helps the players

The current regime in Bangladesh is not too keen on giving a farewell to Shakib with the current Bangladesh Cricket Board president Farukh Ahmed, saying that his organisation is not a security agency.

Shakib currently resides in the United States of America and is supposed to retire completely from international cricket after the Champions Trophy next year.

Related Topics

Virat Kohli /

Shakib Al Hasan /

India /

Bangladesh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 1 Highlights: MUM 237/4 vs ROI at Stumps; Rahane, Sarfaraz keep Mumbai in control
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli gifts his bat to retiring Shakib Al Hasan
    PTI
  3. Women’s Euro 2025 tickets go on sale, prices start from around 2500 rupees
    Reuters
  4. Laxman hopes BCCI’s Centre of Excellence will help improve players’ adaptability
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Laxman: Aim to create a bench strength of coaches moving forward
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Test

  1. IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli gifts his bat to retiring Shakib Al Hasan
    PTI
  2. IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: Mehidy says Bangladesh still in the game, accepts Shakib’s experience benefitted
    Shayan Acharya
  3. SL vs NZ, highlights 2nd Test: New Zealand 22/2 at Stumps; Williamson at crease; Sri Lanka declares at 602
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar bats for KL Rahul to find form against Bangladesh
    Shayan Acharya
  5. SL vs NZ, highlights 2nd Test: Sri Lanka 306/3 at Stumps; Mathews, Kamindu at crease vs New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 1 Highlights: MUM 237/4 vs ROI at Stumps; Rahane, Sarfaraz keep Mumbai in control
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli gifts his bat to retiring Shakib Al Hasan
    PTI
  3. Women’s Euro 2025 tickets go on sale, prices start from around 2500 rupees
    Reuters
  4. Laxman hopes BCCI’s Centre of Excellence will help improve players’ adaptability
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Laxman: Aim to create a bench strength of coaches moving forward
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment