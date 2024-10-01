MagazineBuy Print

IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: India defeats Bangladesh by seven wickets, completes series sweep

After a 280-run defeat in the first Test in Chennai, Bangladesh aimed to bounce back, but poor batting display let it down once again, leading to an embarrassing 0-2 series defeat.

Published : Oct 01, 2024 13:57 IST , KANPUR - 4 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal drives Mehidy Hasan Miraz of Bangladesh on the fourth day of the second test match at Green park stadium, in Kanpur on Monday SEPTEMBER 30, 2024.
India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal drives Mehidy Hasan Miraz of Bangladesh on the fourth day of the second test match at Green park stadium, in Kanpur on Monday SEPTEMBER 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal drives Mehidy Hasan Miraz of Bangladesh on the fourth day of the second test match at Green park stadium, in Kanpur on Monday SEPTEMBER 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu

It’s not for nothing that India is considered one of the strongest Test teams, especially at home. It never shies away from taking chances and knows how to take things in its stride and bounce back, irrespective of situation and conditions.

That was evident at the Green Park Stadium. Despite rain and wet outfield leading to abandonment of nearly three days of play, India rode on its aggressive brand of cricket to seal a seven-wicket win against Bangladesh and inch closer to confirming a spot in the World Test Championship final.

On a bright and sunny Tuesday, Jasprit Bumrah (three for 17) and Ravindra Jadeja (three for 30) took charge of the bowling unit as Bangladesh lost eight wickets in the first session that went on for nearly three hours, and set India a meagre target of 95.

With Yashasvi Jaiswal (51, 45 balls) and Virat Kohli (29 not out, 27 balls) around, the home team chased down the total in just 17.2 overs, without breaking a sweat. While Jaiswal banked on his natural game and hit a flurry of boundaries en route to his second-consecutive fifty of the match, Kohli held fort at the other end and ensured that there were no slip-ups after captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill fell early.

READ MORE | World Test Championship 2023-25: How can India qualify for the WTC final after beating Bangladesh 2-0?

As the spectators cheered for the team, the seasoned batters forged 58 runs for the third wicket and handed another defeat to Bangladesh, who lost the plot completely on the final day, despite resuming at 26 for 2.

By the time Jaiswal was caught by Shakib Al Hasan at extra cover off Taijul Islam, India needed just three runs to win and Rishabh Pant wrapped things in style with a boundary.

With a slender deficit of 26, one expected Bangladesh to start steadily without losing a wicket, but some bizarre shot-selection and tight bowling by the Indians meant the visiting team could never return to the game.

After a gritty century in the first essay, the hopes were high on Mominul Haque, but as India put a leg-slip in place, there was no scope for Mominul to sweep - a shot he loves playing.

READ MORE | WTC Points Table 2023-25 after IND vs BAN series: India continues on top; Bangladesh drops to seventh

However, he did attempt a hard sweep off Ashwin and ended up offering a catch to K.L. Rahul at leg-slip. While that was a huge blow for Bangladesh early on in, it boosted India’s morale, leading to the bowling unit tightening the noose further.

Lacking intent, none of the Bangladesh batters - barring Shadman Islam (50) and Mushfiqur Rahim (37) - could put up a fight. It was a treat to watch Shadman hit those boundaries through crisp timing, when he briefly tried to rebuild with captain Najmul Hossain Shanto.

The pair looked comfortable until Jadeja was brought into the attack. He struck in his first over as Shanto attempted a risky reverse sweep, made a mess of it and eventually got castled around the legs.

A dejected Shanto was seen shaking his head in disbelief, while his wicket allowed India to dent further as Jadeja followed up with quick wickets of Litton Das and the seasoned Shakib.

Adding to the woes, Shadman, too, fell cheaply to Akash Deep shortly after completing his fifty as Bangladesh suddenly found itself struggling at 94 for 7. Having lost four wickets for just three runs, the end seemed near for the touring side and Bumrah returned to action, removing Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul in succession.

Though Rahim delayed the inevitable along with Khaled Ahmed and forced the session to be extended by half-an-hour, it was not enough for Bangladesh to survive.

After a 280-run defeat in the first Test in Chennai, Bangladesh aimed to bounce back, but poor batting display let it down once again, leading to an embarrassing 0-2 series defeat.

Until a couple of days ago, a result looked unlikely in the rain-marred game, but after a few gloomy days, India had the last laugh.

India /

Bangladesh /

India vs Bangladesh

