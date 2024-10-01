From Bumrah’s productive year to Kohli’s 27,000 runs: Records broken during 2nd Test as India beats Bangladesh 2-0

India beat Bangladesh by seven wickets at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Tuesday, winning the second Test and sealing a 2-0 series win over the Tigers.

Rohit Sharma’s men comfortably chased down a measly target of 95 on Day 5 to retain the top spot in the World Test Championship points table.

While Yashasvi Jaiswal collected the ‘Player of the Match’ award after notching up two half-centuries (72 and 51), Ravichandran Ashwin bagged the ‘Player of the series’ award for the 11th time in his career.

Here’s looking back at the milestones and records equalled, made, and broken during the second Test between India and Bangladesh in Kanpur:

1) Indian batting’s blitzkrieg - When India came out to bat for the first time, the batters shattered several records by becoming the fastest team to reach: 50, 100, 150, 200, and 250 runs. The opening pair, Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal, set the tone early, racing to 50 in just three overs, breaking England’s previous record of 4.2 overs, set against the West Indies in July. India continued its aggressive pace, bringing up 100 runs in just 10.1 overs, surpassing its own record of 12.2 overs, which it had set against the West Indies in 2023.

2) Virat Kohli completes 27,000 international runs - During the second Test between India and Bangladesh, Virat Kohli became the fastest player to reach 27,000 international runs. He surpassed the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who achieved the milestone in 623 innings, by accomplishing it in just 594 innings.

3) Ravindra Jadeja’s 300th Test wicket - He became the first Indian left-arm spinner to reach 300 Test wickets. The 35-year-old achieved this milestone by dismissing Khaled Ahmed in his 10th over of the first innings. In the match, he picked up four scalps.

4) Bumrah continues productive 2024 - With his six-wicket match haul, the prolific pacer now has the joint-most Test wickets in this year (38). He is tied with Sri Lanka’s Prabath Jayasuriya.

5) Ashwin equals Muralitharan’s record - After a smashing century and six wickets in the first Test in Chennai, Ashwin took six more scalps in Kanpur to equal Muttiah Muralitharan’s record of most ‘Player of the Series’ awards in Test cricket (11).

6) Jaiswal hitting big - The 22-year-old opener raced to his half-century in just 31 balls during the first innings, marking the joint third-fastest fifty by an Indian batter in Test cricket. He now shares this achievement with Shardul Thakur, who accomplished the same feat in 2021 against England.

7) Mominul Haque’s special ton - The former skipper became just the second batter from Bangladesh to score a Test century in India. The 35-year-old completed his 13th Test century in 172 balls to join Mushfiqur Rahim in the list of Bangladesh centurions away against India.

8) Shadman Islam’s first - The southpaw became the first Bangladesh opener to score a half-century in Tests in India.