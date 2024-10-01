Tushar Deshpande undergoes ankle surgery in London

India and Mumbai pacer Tushar Deshpande underwent an ankle surgery in London after missing the second round of the recently concluded Duleep Trophy.
The right-arm pacer informed about his surgery in a social media post on Tuesday. He was left out of Mumbai’s 30-man probable list for the upcoming Ranji Trophy season.
“This post comes as an update about my ankle surgery which was done yesterday and went very well,” he said.
“It is a great relief as I was dealing with it for quite a long time. I am very grateful to my family, friends and all my fans for the well wishes, love and trust they have shown towards me. Here on, I start my journey to recover better than before and comeback stronger,” added Deshpande, who made his international debut during India’s tour of Zimbabwe in July.
Deshpande claimed 15 wickets in five matches as Mumbai clinched its record-extending 43rd title win in the Ranji Trophy during the 2023-24 season.
The defending champion will take on Baroda in an away game at Vadodara as the split-format Ranji Trophy 2024-25 begins on October 11.
