World Test Championship 2023-25: How can India qualify for the WTC final after beating Bangladesh 2-0?

India’s aggressive strategy led to an unexpected victory over Bangladesh in the second Test at Kanpur, despite losing more than two and a half days to rain and a wet outfield. This win completed a clean sweep for India, finishing the series 2-0. With a PCT of 74.2 after 11 matches, India currently sits at the top of the World Test Championship standings and is well-positioned for a third consecutive final appearance.

The main competitors for a spot in the final are Australia and Sri Lanka, with PCTs of 62.50 and 55.56, respectively, after 12 and nine matches.

Rohit Sharma’s team will next take on New Zealand in a three-match Test series starting October 16. A 3-0 sweep in this series would almost guarantee India’s place in the WTC final.

Following this home season, India will face Australia in the Border-Gavaskar series Down Under in December, marking the team’s final series of the current cycle.

One win in Australia will confirm India’s place in the final. If its fails to win even a single match in the five-match Test series, its qualification hopes will hinge on the outcomes of Sri Lanka’s series against South Africa away and Australia at home.