IND vs BAN: As suspense hangs over Shakib’s Test retirement, his mentor feels ‘there is still enough cricket left in him’

It was a disappointing outing for Shakib Al Hasan on Tuesday morning. In what could possibly be his last Test outing, the star all-rounder’s stay at the crease lasted just two deliveries before he was caught and bowled by Ravindra Jadeja for a duck at the Green Park Stadium.

Coming in at a time when Bangladesh was reeling at 94 for six, the expectations were high from the seasoned campaigner. But Shakib spooned it back to Jadeja and walked back to the pavilion, shaking his head in disappointment.

With the Bangladesh interim government indicating that Shakib, who was a Member of Parliament during the Awami League regime, needs to clear his political stance before seeking security to feature in his final Test against South Africa at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, there is a strong buzz that he might not eventually return to Dhaka.

Mohammad Salahuddin, one of Bangladesh’s noted coaches and Shakib’s mentor, however, believes that he could have continued for a bit longer before moving on from red-ball cricket.

“I get emotional when it comes to Shakib, since we have worked closely for a long time. I genuinely feel that there is still enough cricket left in him,” Salahuddin told Sportstar.

In his 18-year-long career, Shakib has played 71 Test matches, scoring 4,609 runs and came close to claiming 250 wickets. And, having seen him from close quarters, Salahuddin believes that he still had it in him.

“He still had age on his side and could have continued for another few years for Bangladesh and that could have helped the team as well. But I really can’t understand what made him take such a hasty decision. Having been part of his long journey, it’s definitely an emotional moment for all of us,” the mentor said.

However, addressing the media earlier, Mehidy Hasan Miraz clarified that Shakib’s decision did not come as a bolt from the blue for the team.

“Regarding Shakib bhai’s decision to retire, we actually knew about it beforehand. It wasn’t something sudden. It’s a part of the process, and he discussed it with the team management and everyone involved,” Miraz said.

Though there were talks that the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association could felicitate Shakib, the BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla said that they could have thought of such a programme had there been official intimation that the Kanpur Test will be Shakib’s last outing.

While suspense prevails, Salahuddin admits that it would have been a perfect send-off had Shakib played his final Test in front of a home crowd in Mirpur. “That would have made all of us happy,” he said.