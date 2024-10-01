MagazineBuy Print

Women’s Euro 2025 tickets go on sale, prices start from around 2500 rupees

Around 120,000 tickets will be reserved for the supporters of the 16 teams involved in the July 2-27 tournament in seven venues around Switzerland.

Published : Oct 01, 2024 16:59 IST , JUNGFRAUJOCH, Switzerland - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
UEFA launched the sale at the Jungfraujoch pass, 3,454 metres above sea level, with a game between women's football greats and future stars.
UEFA launched the sale at the Jungfraujoch pass, 3,454 metres above sea level, with a game between women’s football greats and future stars. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Tickets for the Women’s Euro 2025 in Switzerland went on sale on Tuesday as UEFA made around 250,000 available to the general public.

European football’s governing body launched the sale at the Jungfraujoch pass, 3,454 metres above sea level, with a game between women’s football greats and future stars.

“In total, around 720,000 tickets are made available for the tournament,” UEFA said in a statement.

“With this first ticket release, more than 250,000 tickets for all 31 matches of the tournament are available on a first come, first served basis.”

The cheapest tickets went on sale for 25 Swiss Francs (USD 29.51) each.

ALSO READ: Germany’s captain Alexandra Popp announces international retirement

Around 120,000 tickets will be reserved for the supporters of the 16 teams involved in the July 2-27 tournament in seven venues around Switzerland.

The draw will be made on December 16 in Lausanne.

“Ticket holders travelling within Switzerland will benefit from free public transport,” UEFA said.

“(Euro 2025) will be more than just a tournament, it will be another signpost that women’s football is on an unstoppable path,” UEFA managing director of women’s football Nadine Kessler said.

“Our goal is to sell all 720,000 tickets and we want fans from Switzerland, Europe and beyond to join us as we make history next summer.”

Related Topics

Women's Football /

Women's Euro /

UEFA

