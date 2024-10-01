North Korea leader Kim Jong Un lauds U-20 women’s football team after World Cup victory

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has met the country’s women’s football team that won the Under-20 World Cup in Colombia last week, lauding its achievement as a source of national celebration and people’s unity, state media KCNA said on Tuesday.

North Korea’s title win, with a 1-0 victory against Japan, means the country joined Germany and the United States as the only three-time champion of the tournament, following wins in 2006 and 2016.

A member (C) of North Korea’s U-20 women’s football team is greeted upon their arrival at the Pyongyang International Airport in Pyongyang on September 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

As the players showed up with a trophy and gold medals at the ruling Workers’ Party headquarters on Monday in Pyongyang, Kim greeted and lauded them for beating powerhouses including the United States, Brazil and Austria, KCNA said.

“Each and every valuable achievement that our athletes bring to international games has a unique appeal and inspiration, which further unites our people and powerfully pushes them forward on the path of energetic struggle,” he was quoted as saying.

ALSO READ: Asian Champions League Elite Roundup - Mahrez strikes as Al Ahli beats Al Wasl to maintain perfect start

Kim singled out Choe Il Son, a 17-year-old forward who scored a winner in the final and secured the Golden Boot as the overall top scorer with six goals, and the head coach, Ri Song Ho, for their contributions, according to KCNA.

The team received a thunderous homecoming as it returned on Saturday, holding a parade on a large, open truck with families and thousands of ordinary citizens lined up on the streets waving national flags and flowers, state television showed.