Asian Champions League Elite Roundup: Mahrez strikes as Al Ahli beats Al Wasl to maintain perfect start

Qatar’s Al-Sadd defeated Iran’s Esteghlal 2-0 as Persepolis and Pakhtakor of Uzbekistan drew 1-1 in Tashkent in the second round of matches in the league phase of Asia’s revamped continental championship.

Published : Oct 01, 2024 08:50 IST , HONG KONG - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Riyad Mahrez scored as Al Ahli maintained its perfect start in the Asian Champions League Elite.
Riyad Mahrez scored as Al Ahli maintained its perfect start in the Asian Champions League Elite. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Riyad Mahrez scored as Al Ahli maintained its perfect start in the Asian Champions League Elite. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahli maintained its perfect start to the Asian Champion League Elite on Monday as goals from Riyad Mahrez and Roger Ibanez sealed a 2-0 win over Al-Wasl.

Qatar’s Al-Sadd defeated Iran’s Esteghlal 2-0 as Persepolis and Pakhtakor of Uzbekistan drew 1-1 in Tashkent in the second round of matches in the league phase of Asia’s revamped continental championship.

Mahrez struck in the third minute in Dubai to put Al-Ahli ahead after deftly controlling Ibanez’s ball forward, and the pair switched roles seven minutes before the break for the Brazilian to double the lead.

The win moves Al-Ahli onto six points from two games in the western side of the draw after Matthias Jaissle’s side started the campaign with a win over Iran’s Persepolis two weeks ago.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo scores as Al Nassr beats Al Rayyan 2-1 in AFC Champions League Elite

Al-Sadd secured its first victory after drawing with defending champion Al-Ain two weeks ago as Felix Sanchez’s side downed Esteghlal.

A mistimed punch by goalkeeper Hossein Hosseini five minutes before halftime put Al-Sadd in front, and Akram Afif’s 68th-minute penalty sealed the win.

The second round of league phase matches in the western half of the draw continues on Tuesday when Al-Ain travels to Qatar to face Al-Gharafa. Four-time continental champions Al-Hilal from Saudi Arabia will host Al-Shorta.

