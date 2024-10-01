Asian Champions League Elite Roundup: Mahrez strikes as Al Ahli beats Al Wasl to maintain perfect start

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahli maintained its perfect start to the Asian Champion League Elite on Monday as goals from Riyad Mahrez and Roger Ibanez sealed a 2-0 win over Al-Wasl.

Qatar’s Al-Sadd defeated Iran’s Esteghlal 2-0 as Persepolis and Pakhtakor of Uzbekistan drew 1-1 in Tashkent in the second round of matches in the league phase of Asia’s revamped continental championship.

Mahrez struck in the third minute in Dubai to put Al-Ahli ahead after deftly controlling Ibanez’s ball forward, and the pair switched roles seven minutes before the break for the Brazilian to double the lead.

The win moves Al-Ahli onto six points from two games in the western side of the draw after Matthias Jaissle’s side started the campaign with a win over Iran’s Persepolis two weeks ago.

Al-Sadd secured its first victory after drawing with defending champion Al-Ain two weeks ago as Felix Sanchez’s side downed Esteghlal.

A mistimed punch by goalkeeper Hossein Hosseini five minutes before halftime put Al-Sadd in front, and Akram Afif’s 68th-minute penalty sealed the win.

The second round of league phase matches in the western half of the draw continues on Tuesday when Al-Ain travels to Qatar to face Al-Gharafa. Four-time continental champions Al-Hilal from Saudi Arabia will host Al-Shorta.