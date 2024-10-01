MagazineBuy Print

UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Milan needs to be at its defensive best against Leverkusen, feels Fonseca

Milan may be without Spanish striker Alvaro Morata, who opened the scoring in its 3-0 home win against Lecce on Friday despite starting with a slight knock.

Published : Oct 01, 2024 08:35 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Milan started its campaign in Europe with a 3-1 home defeat by Liverpool after Christian Pulisic fired it ahead in the third minute before the visitor recovered.
Milan started its campaign in Europe with a 3-1 home defeat by Liverpool after Christian Pulisic fired it ahead in the third minute before the visitor recovered. | Photo Credit: ALBERTO LINGRIA
Milan started its campaign in Europe with a 3-1 home defeat by Liverpool after Christian Pulisic fired it ahead in the third minute before the visitor recovered. | Photo Credit: ALBERTO LINGRIA

AC Milan needs a quality defensive performance away against Bayer Leverkusen in Tuesday’s Champions League clash but also wants to show it can play, said coach Paulo Fonseca.

Milan started its campaign in Europe with a 3-1 home defeat by Liverpool after Christian Pulisic fired it ahead in the third minute before the visitor recovered.

“I don’t think about changing (much), we need to have continuity. We know it’s a different game, (but) I think it will be a similar game to the one against Liverpool,” Fonseca told a press conference on Monday.

“Defensively I think the team has grown, it’s a good test to see our defensive capabilities at the moment. I told the players that to beat a strong team like Leverkusen we need to make a defensively perfect team.”

Xabi Alonso’s German champion began its campaign in Europe with a 4-0 away win over Feyenoord. But it has conceded 10 goals in its first five Bundesliga games after letting in 24 in 34 matches in the 2023-24 domestic season.

Seven-time European champion Milan, the only Italian side to triumph more than once in the Champions League era, is the top scorer in Serie A with 14 goals in six games this term.

ALSO READ: Man City boss Guardiola predicts Foden to be back at his best after slow start

“It is true that we have done well in the league in the last few games, but I have to say that Serie A is very different from these games we have in the Champions League,” Fonseca said.

“Today I was made to read Xabi Alonso’s words. When we talk about Italian teams, we always say the same thing - that (they) are good at defending and playing on the counter-attack. I would like other things to be said when we talk about Milan.

“We don’t want to be like that. Tomorrow we will obviously defend because we will play against a very strong team, but when we have the ball we still want to play.

“I’m curious to see the team’s behaviour in a different game to those we had in Serie A,” Fonseca added.

Milan may be without Spanish striker Alvaro Morata, who opened the scoring in its 3-0 home win against Lecce on Friday despite starting with a slight knock.

“He (Morata) made a big effort to play the last match,” Fonseca added. “He is doubtful and we will manage him. Let’s see how he is tomorrow. We don’t want to take any risks.”

