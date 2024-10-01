Manchester City vs Slovan Bratislava LIVE streaming info, UCL 2024-25: When, where to watch MCI v SLB; Preview; Predicted lineups

Manchester City travels all the way to Slovakia to face Slovan Bratislava in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match at the Tehelné Pole in Slovakia.
Man City opened its UCL campaign with a goalless draw against Inter Milan however, it is the clear favourite against Bratislava which lost its first game of the competition, 5-1 against Celtic.
Man City is heading into the game after two draws against Arsenal and Newcastle United in the Premier League and with the growing concern around players fatigue in this tight footballing calendar, coach Pep Guardiola is expected to shuffle among the ranks and bring out a revamped City side.
PREDICTED LINEUPS
Manchester City: Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Nunes, Kovacic; Savinho, Foden, Doku; Haaland.
Slovan Bratislava: Blackman, Kashia, Wimmer, Medvedev; Kucka, Ignatenko; Barseghyan, Tolic, Weiss; Strelec.
LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
When and where will the Manchester City vs Slovan Bratislava UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match kick off?
Where to watch the Manchester City vs Slovan Bratislava UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match?
