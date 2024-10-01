13-year-old GM Erdogmus becomes youngest-ever player to record rating of 2600

Turkish grandmaster Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus created history as he became the youngest player to record a rating of 2600 at the tender age of 13.

Just four months back, Erdogmus was in the news for breaking Judit Polgar’s record from 1989, which saw him become the highest-rated player in history before 13.

At the moment, Erdogmus is the youngest grandmaster (GM) in the world and the fourth youngest in history to achieve the distinguished title.

Erdogmus played on board three for Turkiye in the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, scoring 8/11 points -- a rating performance of 2636. This performance took his ratings to 2601 in FIDE’s October list.

Thus, at 13 years, 3 months, and 28 days, Erdogmus became the youngest player to have a published FIDE classical rating above 2600, breaking the previous record set by U.S. GM John Burke, who broke it two months after he turned 14.