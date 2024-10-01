MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

13-year-old GM Erdogmus becomes youngest-ever player to record rating of 2600

Erdogmus played on board three for Turkiye in the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, scoring 8/11 points -- a rating performance of 2636. This performance took his ratings to 2601 in FIDE’s October list.

Published : Oct 01, 2024 07:47 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE - At the moment, Erdogmus (bottom) is the youngest grandmaster (GM) in the world and the fourth youngest in history to achieve the distinguished title. 
FILE - At the moment, Erdogmus (bottom) is the youngest grandmaster (GM) in the world and the fourth youngest in history to achieve the distinguished title.  | Photo Credit: FIDE
infoIcon

FILE - At the moment, Erdogmus (bottom) is the youngest grandmaster (GM) in the world and the fourth youngest in history to achieve the distinguished title.  | Photo Credit: FIDE

Turkish grandmaster Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus created history as he became the youngest player to record a rating of 2600 at the tender age of 13.

Just four months back, Erdogmus was in the news for breaking Judit Polgar’s record from 1989, which saw him become the highest-rated player in history before 13.

At the moment, Erdogmus is the youngest grandmaster (GM) in the world and the fourth youngest in history to achieve the distinguished title.

ALSO READ: Gukesh becomes World No. 4 in FIDE live rating list after Arjun Erigaisi loses to Ediz Gurel

Erdogmus played on board three for Turkiye in the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, scoring 8/11 points -- a rating performance of 2636. This performance took his ratings to 2601 in FIDE’s October list.

Thus, at 13 years, 3 months, and 28 days, Erdogmus became the youngest player to have a published FIDE classical rating above 2600, breaking the previous record set by U.S. GM John Burke, who broke it two months after he turned 14.

Related Topics

Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Irani Cup 2024-25 Live Score: Rest of India wins toss, opts to bowl first vs Mumbai, playing XI, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 5: Mominul falls early; Ashwin picks up three wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. 13-year-old GM Erdogmus becomes youngest-ever player to record rating of 2600
    Team Sportstar
  4. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Aston Villa targets repeat of 1982 heroics against Bayern
    AFP
  5. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Vinicius aims to take control in Mbappe absence as Madrid faces Lille
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. 13-year-old GM Erdogmus becomes youngest-ever player to record rating of 2600
    Team Sportstar
  2. Gukesh becomes World No. 4 in FIDE live rating list after Arjun Erigaisi loses to Ediz Gurel
    Team Sportstar
  3. After Chess Olympiad 2024 success, Gukesh to take his time for Ding Liren clash; Praggnanandhaa relieved with gold
    Mayank
  4. Viswanathan Anand: India’s Chess Olympiad triumph a high watermark
    Team Sportstar
  5. Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya felicitates Olympiad-winning chess team
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Irani Cup 2024-25 Live Score: Rest of India wins toss, opts to bowl first vs Mumbai, playing XI, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 5: Mominul falls early; Ashwin picks up three wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. 13-year-old GM Erdogmus becomes youngest-ever player to record rating of 2600
    Team Sportstar
  4. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Aston Villa targets repeat of 1982 heroics against Bayern
    AFP
  5. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Vinicius aims to take control in Mbappe absence as Madrid faces Lille
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment