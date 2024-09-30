Sarfaraz, Jurel, Yash Dayal released from India Test squad to play Irani Cup in Lucknow

Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel and Yash Dayal have been released from India’s Test squad, playing against Bangladesh in Kanpur, to participate in the Irani Cup, scheduled to start from Tuesday.

The trio was the non-starters for India in the second Test.

As per the earlier release by BCCI, Sarfaraz, Jurel and Dayal’s participation in the domestic tournament was subject to their place in the playing XI in the ongoing Test.

Even though the trio was there for the four days of the Test, the BCCI has released the players only a night before the Irani Cup commences in Lucknow.

While Sarfaraz will be joining Ajinkya Rahane-led Mumbai squad, Jurel and Dayal will be playing for the Rest of India team led by Ruturaj Gaikwad.