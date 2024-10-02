MagazineBuy Print

UEFA Champions League: Lewandowski double leads Barcelona to 5-0 win over Young Boys

After a sizzling start to its La Liga campaign that featured seven consecutive wins, Barcelona slumped to a shock 4-2 defeat at Osasuna on Saturday, but Hansi Flick’s side returned to form in dominating fashion.

Published : Oct 02, 2024 04:35 IST , BARCELONA, Spain - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski in action.
Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski in action. | Photo Credit: AFP
Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski scored twice to set his side on course for a 5-0 Champions League thrashing of Swiss side Young Boys on Tuesday as the Catalan giants bounced back from a 2-1 loss at AS Monaco in its opener.

After a sizzling start to its La Liga campaign that featured seven consecutive wins, Barcelona slumped to a shock 4-2 defeat at Osasuna on Saturday, but Hansi Flick’s side returned to form in dominating fashion.

Lewandowski gave the hosts the lead in the eighth minute by tapping in a low Raphinha cross after a fine combination between the Brazilian forward and teenage sensation Lamine Yamal.

Barca were in full control with over 75% of possession when Young Boys wasted a golden opportunity to score the equaliser from a counter attack in the 30th minute.

The hosts failed to clear a cross and Ebrima Colley met the loose ball unchallenged at the far post, but his poor strike went well wide of the post.

After squandering some decent chances, including a fine Yamal strike that was denied by the goalkeeper, a quick-fire double from Raphinha and Inigo Martinez gave Barca a 3-0 lead.

The Brazilian netted a rebound from a corner in the 34th and defender Martinez scored with a towering header less than three minutes later from a cross by Pedri.

Lewandowski got his second and Barca’s fourth in the 51st minute with a header in the six-yard box from a Martinez corner, before defender Mohamed Camara bundled the ball into his own net in the 81st trying to clear an Alejandro Balde cross.

Despite their attacking dominance, Barca were occasionally vulnerable at the back, with Silvere Ganvoula missing a clear chance from close-range and Joel Monteiro hitting the crossbar.

Monteiro thought he had scored a consolation goal from a counter attack in added time, but his effort was disallowed for a marginal offside following a VAR check. (Reporting by Fernando Kallas; editing by Ken Ferris an

