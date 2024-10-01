MagazineBuy Print

La Liga: Atletico imposes stadium ban on spectator who threw object during interrupted Madrid derby

The match was suspended for 20 minutes due to Atletico fans throwing objects towards Real’s goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois after the visitors took the lead in the second half.

Published : Oct 01, 2024 10:40 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Atletico Madrid fans in the stands.
Atletico Madrid fans in the stands. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Atletico Madrid fans in the stands. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Atletico Madrid imposed a permanent stadium ban on a fan on Monday who police identified as throwing an object onto the pitch during Sunday’s La Liga match against local rival Real Madrid.

The match was suspended for 20 minutes due to Atletico fans throwing objects towards Real’s goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois after the visitors took the lead in the second half. Atletico salvaged a 1-1 draw after Angel Correa scored in added time.

ALSO READ: Corners, Gabriel and Jover: Arsenal’s game-changing X-factor 

“Our Security Department continues to work with the Police to identify the rest of those involved, who will be permanently expelled,” Atletico said in a statement.

The club said it will also prohibit any element or garment that allows people to hide their identity inside the stadium.

Atletico, fourth in La Liga, will visit Benfica for a Champions League clash on Wednesday. 

Related Topics

Atletico Madrid /

Real Madrid /

La Liga 2024-25 /

La Liga

