Barcelona vs Young Boys LIVE streaming info, UEFA Champions League 2024-25: When, where to watch; Preview; Predicted lineups

PREVIEW

Barcelona will host Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona, Spain on Thursday.

Barcelona will look to put its opening Champions League defeat at AS Monaco behind it by fielding its best players in Tuesday’s home game with Swiss side Young Boys, manager Hansi Flick said on Monday.

Flick is hopeful midfielder Frenkie de Jong can return as Barca looks to bounce back after suffering two losses in 10 days, against Monaco in the Champions League and Osasuna in La Liga.

The German manager has been navigating an injury crisis, with Dani Olmo, Ronald Araujo, Gavi and goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen among the players sidelined.

He benched regulars Lamine Yamal and Raphinha in Saturday’s 4-2 defeat at Osasuna keeping the Champions League clash in mind.

Dutchman De Jong has not played since April due to an ankle injury and the 27-year-old missed the European Championship because of his recovery.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Barcelona: Pena; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde; Casado, Torre; Yamal, Pedri, Raphinha; Lewnadowski.

Young Boys: Balmoos; Athekame, Kamara, Zoukrou, Hadjam; Niasse, Lauper; Monteiro, Ugrinic, Colley; Ganvoula.

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO