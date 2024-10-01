MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Barcelona vs Young Boys LIVE streaming info, UEFA Champions League 2024-25: When, where to watch; Preview; Predicted lineups

All you need to know about the Barcelona vs Young Boys UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match to be played at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

Published : Oct 01, 2024 10:05 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Barcelona’s German coach Hans-Dieter Flick.
Barcelona’s German coach Hans-Dieter Flick. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Barcelona’s German coach Hans-Dieter Flick. | Photo Credit: AFP

PREVIEW

Barcelona will host Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona, Spain on Thursday.

Barcelona will look to put its opening Champions League defeat at AS Monaco behind it by fielding its best players in Tuesday’s home game with Swiss side Young Boys, manager Hansi Flick said on Monday.

Flick is hopeful midfielder Frenkie de Jong can return as Barca looks to bounce back after suffering two losses in 10 days, against Monaco in the Champions League and Osasuna in La Liga.

The German manager has been navigating an injury crisis, with Dani Olmo, Ronald Araujo, Gavi and goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen among the players sidelined.

He benched regulars Lamine Yamal and Raphinha in Saturday’s 4-2 defeat at Osasuna keeping the Champions League clash in mind.

Dutchman De Jong has not played since April due to an ankle injury and the 27-year-old missed the European Championship because of his recovery.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Barcelona: Pena; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde; Casado, Torre; Yamal, Pedri, Raphinha; Lewnadowski.

Young Boys: Balmoos; Athekame, Kamara, Zoukrou, Hadjam; Niasse, Lauper; Monteiro, Ugrinic, Colley; Ganvoula.

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the Barcelona vs Young Boys UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match kick off?
The Barcelona vs Young Boys UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on October 2, Wednesday at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Where to watch the Barcelona vs Young Boys UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match?
The Barcelona vs Young Boys La Liga 2024-25 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.
The match will also be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

Related Topics

Barcelona /

Champions League /

UEFA Champions League 2024-25

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 5: Mominul falls early; Ashwin picks up three wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. Irani Cup 2024-25 Live Score: Mumbai vs Rest of India match updates; Toss scheduled for 10AM after delay due to wet outfield
    Team Sportstar
  3. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Aston Villa targets repeat of 1982 heroics against Bayern
    AFP
  4. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Vinicius aims to take control in Mbappe absence as Madrid faces Lille
    AFP
  5. North Korea leader Kim Jong Un lauds U-20 women’s football team after World Cup victory
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. Barcelona vs Young Boys LIVE streaming info, UEFA Champions League 2024-25: When, where to watch; Preview; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  2. La Liga 2024-25: Atletico Madrid identifies one person who threw objects on the field during match against Real Madrid
    AP
  3. La Liga 2024-25: Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois sidelined with hip injury
    AFP
  4. La Liga: Atletico grabs last-gasp equaliser against Real Madrid in interrupted derby
    Reuters
  5. Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid highlights, ATM 1-1 RMA, La Liga 2024-25: Correa scores stoppage-time equaliser
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 5: Mominul falls early; Ashwin picks up three wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. Irani Cup 2024-25 Live Score: Mumbai vs Rest of India match updates; Toss scheduled for 10AM after delay due to wet outfield
    Team Sportstar
  3. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Aston Villa targets repeat of 1982 heroics against Bayern
    AFP
  4. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Vinicius aims to take control in Mbappe absence as Madrid faces Lille
    AFP
  5. North Korea leader Kim Jong Un lauds U-20 women’s football team after World Cup victory
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment