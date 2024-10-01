UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Vinicius aims to take control in Mbappe absence as Madrid faces Lille

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior is hoping to end October with a first Ballon d’Or in his hands in Paris but his month also begins in France with a Champions League visit to Lille on Wednesday.

With star summer signing Kylian Mbappe recovering from a thigh injury, Vinicius has taken the reins once again as Madrid’s key attacking influence.

The reigning European champion is unbeaten in 14 matches on the continent and after a hard-fought win over Stuttgart on the opening day, is aiming to follow that up with victory at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Last season Vinicius endured a sluggish start to the campaign but hit form in the second half of the season to help Madrid earn a record-extending 15th European Cup triumph.

ALSO READ: UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Milan needs to be at its defensive best against Leverkusen, feels Fonseca

Despite brief teething problems as he and Mbappe worked out how to play together in the first weeks of this season, the pair seemed to be forging a good relationship before the Frenchman’s injury.

Madrid named Mbappe in its squad to face Lille but he is unlikely to start and may not feature at all. The forward was expected to be out until after the upcoming international break.

“We’re used to playing without (Mbappe) because last year he wasn’t here,” said Ancelotti on Saturday, before backing Vinicius to be crowned the world’s best player.

“I think so, he deserves it for what he did last year, for his impact in the Champions League, scoring in the semifinal and final -- I think he will win,” continued the Italian.

“But if he doesn’t, no worries, we carry on, he’ll carry on.”

Uncertain summer

Mbappe’s arrival at Madrid at the end of his Paris-Saint Germain contract raised questions about how he and Vinicius would fit together, as both like to play coming in off the left flank.

Thus far Ancelotti has kept Vinicius in his favoured position, usually lining up with Mbappe in the middle.

Vinicius was criticised in his homeland after disappointing displays at the Copa America and then in World Cup 2026 qualifiers.

Brazil’s new coach Dorival Junior tried to ease the pressure on the forward.

“We are calm and can wait for the moment when everything blossoms,” he said last week.

In August there were reports that a Saudi Pro League club had offered Vinicius a huge deal and the player has not ruled out leaving Madrid.

ALSO READ: Man City boss Guardiola predicts Foden to be back at his best after slow start

Vinicius’ Real Madrid contract runs out in 2027 and the 24-year-old may reassess his options next summer.

For now, his focus is on driving his team onwards in Europe and at home and he is clicking into gear on the pitch.

After two goals in his first seven appearances for Madrid across all competitions, the Brazilian came off the bench and scored to help Madrid come from behind to thrash Espanyol 4-1 in La Liga on September 21.

Vinicius also created a goal for Rodrygo in that match and set up Lucas Vazquez for another in the 3-2 win against Alaves.

Madrid outplayed rivals Atletico Madrid on Sunday and Vinicius supplied Eder Militao’s opening goal, and although the match eventually finished 1-1 Los Blancos moved within three points of league leaders Barcelona.

Ancelotti replaced Mbappe with Luka Modric against Atletico in a 4-4-2 system but could revert to a 4-3-3 against Lille, with Vinicius’ compatriot Endrick pushing for a start.

Mbappe’s brother Ethan, 17, who signed for Lille this summer after leaving PSG as well, is injured and will miss the match.