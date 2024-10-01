MagazineBuy Print

SA20 2025 Auction: Full list of players sold ahead of Season 3

SA20 2025: Here is the full list of players who were sold at the auction ahead of the third season of South Africa’s premier T20 cricket league.

Published : Oct 01, 2024 22:42 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: South Africa opener Reeza Hendricks was the top earner at the SA20 2025 auction on Tuesday.
FILE PHOTO: South Africa opener Reeza Hendricks was the top earner at the SA20 2025 auction on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: South Africa opener Reeza Hendricks was the top earner at the SA20 2025 auction on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The third SA20 player auction was held in Cape Town on Tuesday as the six franchise teams looked to finalise their squads ahead of the 2025 season, which begins on January 9 next year.

There were only 13 slots up for grabs while 188 players from South Africa and around the world registered for the auction. The players were divided and presented to the franchises in the following categories: batters, wicketkeepers, all-rounders, fast bowlers and spin bowlers.

The auction was conducted by renowned auctioneer Richard Madley, who pioneered the legendary Indian Premier League (IPL) players auctions for a decade.

South Africa opener Reeza Hendricks fetched the biggest sum at the auction, with MI Cape Town securing his services for a whopping R4.3 million. Among the other big earners were England pacer Richard Gleeson and West Indies batter Evin Lewis.

Full list of players sold at SA20 2025 auction
Colin Ingram - MI Cape Town - R175 000
Reeza Hendricks - MI Cape Town - R4.3 million
Marques Ackerman - Pretoria Capitals - R800 000
Rubin Hermann - Paarl Royals - R175 000
Wihan Lubbe - Joburg Super Kings - R175 000
Evan Jones - Joburg Super Kings - R175 000
Okuhle Cele - Sunrisers Eastern Cape - R175 000
Richard Gleeson - Sunrisers Eastern Cape - R2.3 million
Dane Piedt - MI Cape Town - R175 000
Evin Lewis - Pretoria Capitals - R1.5 million
Shamar Joseph - Durban’s Super Giants - R425 000
Doug Bracewell - Joburg Super Kings - R175 000
Kyle Simmonds - Pretoria Capitals - R175 000

