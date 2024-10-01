The third SA20 player auction was held in Cape Town on Tuesday as the six franchise teams looked to finalise their squads ahead of the 2025 season, which begins on January 9 next year.
There were only 13 slots up for grabs while 188 players from South Africa and around the world registered for the auction. The players were divided and presented to the franchises in the following categories: batters, wicketkeepers, all-rounders, fast bowlers and spin bowlers.
The auction was conducted by renowned auctioneer Richard Madley, who pioneered the legendary Indian Premier League (IPL) players auctions for a decade.
South Africa opener Reeza Hendricks fetched the biggest sum at the auction, with MI Cape Town securing his services for a whopping R4.3 million. Among the other big earners were England pacer Richard Gleeson and West Indies batter Evin Lewis.
Full list of players sold at SA20 2025 auction
Latest on Sportstar
- Bruno Fernandes red card overturned, Man United captain to be available for next three games
- Max Verstappen’s dad: Red Bull losing ‘too many people’
- SA20 2025 Auction: Full list of players sold ahead of Season 3
- IND-W vs SA-W highlights, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up: India beats South Africa by 28 runs
- Italy bids to host women’s Euro 2029; UEFA’s decision to come in 2025
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE