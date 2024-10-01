MagazineBuy Print

Italy bids to host women’s Euro 2029; UEFA’s decision to come in 2025

Italy, which last hosted the women’s Euros in 1993, is up against Germany, Portugal and a joint bid from Sweden and Denmark, with the winner to be announced by UEFA in December next year.

Published : Oct 01, 2024 21:44 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: England’s players celebrate with the trophy after their win in the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP
FILE PHOTO: England’s players celebrate with the trophy after their win in the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Italy has submitted its bid to host the 2029 women’s European Championship, the country’s football federation announced on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said that Italy’s bid would involve cities not hosting matches at the men’s Euro 2032 -which is being shared by Italy and Turkey - and was aimed at “consolidating the development of women’s football” in the Mediterranean nation.

FIGC chief Gabriele Gravina informed the Council that on 24 September the FIGC’s expressed interest in hosting the 2029 edition of the European Women’s Championship was sent to UEFA.

Gravina added that hosting Euro 2029 would be an opportunity to test FIGC’s organisational capabilities ahead of the men’s Euros three year later.

ALSO RFEAD | Corners, Gabriel and Jover: Arsenal's game-changing set-piece routines

“Being able to organize both European Championships would be a source of great pride, even if we know that the road is long and that there are other important federations that have represented the same expression of interest,” he added.

Italy, which last hosted the women’s Euros in 1993, is up against Germany, Portugal and a joint bid from Sweden and Denmark, with the winner to be announced by European football’s governing body UEFA in December next year.

The 2025 edition, being played in Switzerland next July 2-27, and the 2029 tournament Italy wants to host are 16-team events using eight stadiums.

Eight of the 15 qualifying places to join the host Swiss have been sealed, including holder England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, the 2023 Women’s World Cup winner.

(With inputs from AP)

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

