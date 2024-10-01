Italy bids to host women’s Euro 2029; UEFA’s decision to come in 2025

Italy has submitted its bid to host the 2029 women’s European Championship, the country’s football federation announced on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said that Italy’s bid would involve cities not hosting matches at the men’s Euro 2032 -which is being shared by Italy and Turkey - and was aimed at “consolidating the development of women’s football” in the Mediterranean nation.

FIGC chief Gabriele Gravina informed the Council that on 24 September the FIGC’s expressed interest in hosting the 2029 edition of the European Women’s Championship was sent to UEFA.

Gravina added that hosting Euro 2029 would be an opportunity to test FIGC’s organisational capabilities ahead of the men’s Euros three year later.

“Being able to organize both European Championships would be a source of great pride, even if we know that the road is long and that there are other important federations that have represented the same expression of interest,” he added.

Italy, which last hosted the women’s Euros in 1993, is up against Germany, Portugal and a joint bid from Sweden and Denmark, with the winner to be announced by European football’s governing body UEFA in December next year.

The 2025 edition, being played in Switzerland next July 2-27, and the 2029 tournament Italy wants to host are 16-team events using eight stadiums.

Eight of the 15 qualifying places to join the host Swiss have been sealed, including holder England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, the 2023 Women’s World Cup winner.

(With inputs from AP)