Harry Kane injury update: Bayern Munich striker returns to training before Champions League clash

Kane, who has a history of ankle problems, was replaced in the closing minutes of Bayern’s 1-1 draw with reigning Bundesliga champion Bayer Leverkusen.

Published : Oct 01, 2024 19:34 IST , Munich - 1 MIN READ

AFP
The England captain took to the pitch on Tuesday at Bayern’s Saebener Strasse training ground for the first 15 minutes of the session open to the media.
The England captain took to the pitch on Tuesday at Bayern's Saebener Strasse training ground for the first 15 minutes of the session open to the media. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

The England captain took to the pitch on Tuesday at Bayern’s Saebener Strasse training ground for the first 15 minutes of the session open to the media. | Photo Credit: AP

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane returned to training on Tuesday ahead of his side’s UEFA Champions League trip to Aston Villa after sustaining an ankle injury at the weekend.

Kane, who has a history of ankle problems, was replaced in the closing minutes of Bayern’s 1-1 draw with reigning Bundesliga champion Bayer Leverkusen.

The England captain took to the pitch on Tuesday at Bayern’s Saebener Strasse training ground for the first 15 minutes of the session open to the media.

Bayern said on Sunday the club’s medical team was encouraged by exam results and that Kane was undergoing “intensive treatment”.

ALSO READ: UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Aston Villa targets repeat of 1982 heroics against Bayern

Six-time European champion Bayern is top of the Champions League table after steamrolling Dinamo Zagreb 9-2 in its opener, in which Kane scored four goals including three penalties.

He has scored 10 goals in seven games in all competitions for Bayern this season.

Villa, which beat Bayern to lift the European Cup in 1982 in Rotterdam, is returning to Europe’s premier competition for the first time in 41 years. It opened its campaign with a 3-0 win at Young Boys.

