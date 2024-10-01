MagazineBuy Print

Son of Zlatan Ibrahimovic gets maiden call up for Sweden youth squad

It was another feather in the cap of the 18-year-old centre-forward, who signed his first professional contract with Serie A giant AC Milan this summer.

Published : Oct 01, 2024 18:44 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (right) returned to AC Milan as an advisor to the Serie A club’s management in late 2023 while his son (centre) signed a professional contract at the club this year.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (right) returned to AC Milan as an advisor to the Serie A club’s management in late 2023 while his son (centre) signed a professional contract at the club this year. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (right) returned to AC Milan as an advisor to the Serie A club's management in late 2023 while his son (centre) signed a professional contract at the club this year. | Photo Credit: AFP

Maximilian, son of Swedish football legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s, earned his maiden call-up for Sweden’s youth squad, ahead of their two matches in Spain next week.

It was another feather in the cap of the 18-year-old centre-forward, who signed his first professional contract with Serie A giant AC Milan this summer, a club where his father ended his career in 2023.

“He’s had a great start in Primavera. This is a great opportunity for us to see him in our environment,” coach Andreas Petterson told newspaper Expressen.

The Swedish youth team will play two games against Japan and one against the United States.

Related Topics

Zlatan Ibrahimovic /

Sweden /

AC Milan

