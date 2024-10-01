Son of Zlatan Ibrahimovic gets maiden call up for Sweden youth squad

Maximilian, son of Swedish football legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s, earned his maiden call-up for Sweden’s youth squad, ahead of their two matches in Spain next week.
It was another feather in the cap of the 18-year-old centre-forward, who signed his first professional contract with Serie A giant AC Milan this summer, a club where his father ended his career in 2023.
“He’s had a great start in Primavera. This is a great opportunity for us to see him in our environment,” coach Andreas Petterson told newspaper Expressen.
The Swedish youth team will play two games against Japan and one against the United States.
