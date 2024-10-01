WTC Points Table 2023-25 after IND vs BAN series: India retains top spot; Bangladesh drops to seventh

India solidified its top position in the 2023-2025 World Test Championship cycle with a 2-0 series clean sweep against Bangladesh. Despite losing over two and a half days to rain and a wet outfield, India’s aggressive strategy led to an impressive victory in the second Test at Kanpur.

This win earned India an additional 12 points, raising its points percentage (PCT) to 74.24 after 11 matches, well ahead of both Australia and Sri Lanka.

In contrast, Bangladesh’s fifth loss of the cycle places them seventh in the standings, with a PCT of 34.38.

Here’s how the WTC points table looks like:

Position Team Matches Win Loss Draw Points Percent 1. India 11 8 2 1 98 74.24 2. Australia 12 8 3 1 90 62.50 3. Sri Lanka 9 5 4 0 60 55.56 4. England 16 8 7 1 81 42.19 5. South Africa 6 2 3 1 28 38.89 6. New Zealand 8 3 5 0 36 37.50 7. Bangladesh 8 3 5 0 33 34.38 8. Pakistan 7 2 5 0 16 19.05 9. West Indies 9 1 6 2 20 18.52

(*Table updated after second India vs Bangladesh Test)