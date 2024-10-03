MagazineBuy Print

Irani Cup 2024-25: Who will win the trophy if Mumbai vs Rest of India ends in draw?

Led by an unbeaten 222 from Sarfaraz Khan, Mumbai batted till the morning session on day three, reducing the chances of the match getting an outright result.

Published : Oct 03, 2024 10:20 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sarfaraz Khan and Ajinkya Rahane batting for Mumbai against Rest of India.
Sarfaraz Khan and Ajinkya Rahane batting for Mumbai against Rest of India. | Photo Credit: Ekana Sportz City
infoIcon

Sarfaraz Khan and Ajinkya Rahane batting for Mumbai against Rest of India. | Photo Credit: Ekana Sportz City

Ranji Trophy champion Mumbai piled up a mammoth 537 runs in its first innings against Rest of India in the Irani Cup 2024-25 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Mumbai lost three early wickets after being instered but 97 runs from captain Ajinkya Rahane and an unbeaten 222 from Sarfaraz Khan ensured the side batted through two days.

Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Rest of India could only manage to begin its first innings on the third day, diminishing the chances of a result.

In case the match ends in a draw, the team with first-innings lead wins the Irani Cup. Hence, if Mumbai can restrict Rest of India to less than 537 runs, it will win the Irani Cup.

