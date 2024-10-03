Irani Cup 2024-25: Who will win the trophy if Mumbai vs Rest of India ends in draw?

Ranji Trophy champion Mumbai piled up a mammoth 537 runs in its first innings against Rest of India in the Irani Cup 2024-25 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Mumbai lost three early wickets after being instered but 97 runs from captain Ajinkya Rahane and an unbeaten 222 from Sarfaraz Khan ensured the side batted through two days.

Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Rest of India could only manage to begin its first innings on the third day, diminishing the chances of a result.

In case the match ends in a draw, the team with first-innings lead wins the Irani Cup. Hence, if Mumbai can restrict Rest of India to less than 537 runs, it will win the Irani Cup.