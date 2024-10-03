Champions League: David strikes penalty as Lille ends Real Madrid’s 36-game long unbeaten run

A first-half penalty earned Lille a shock 1-0 home victory over holder Real Madrid in the Champions League group phase on Wednesday, ending the 15-times European Cup winners’ 14-game unbeaten run in the competition.
Jonathan David converted a penalty three minutes into first-half stoppage time to hand Real, who had not lost in their previous 36 matches in all competitions, its first defeat since January.
The result put Ligue 1 side Lille on three points from two games in the new format of Europe’s premier club competition.
Real, which won its opening match against VfB Stuttgart, is also on three points.
