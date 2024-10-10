Rafael Nadal announced on Thursday that he will retire from tennis following next month’s Davis Cup finals in Malaga.

At 38, Nadal’s 22 Grand Slam victories place him second on the all-time men’s list, behind Novak Djokovic’s 24.

Injuries have limited Nadal to just four tournaments since January of last year, following a hip injury and a subsequent muscle tear.

Here’s a look at the top 10 milestones of one of the greatest players of all time:

First Grand Slam win

In his first season at the Roland Garros in 2005, the then-19-year-old Nadal defeated an in-form Roger Federer in the semifinals.

He beat Mariano Puerta in the final to lift his maiden French Open title. He was the first teenage Grand Slam winner since Pete Sampras at the US Open 15 years ago.

Youngest Davis Cup champion

In December 2004, Nadal became the youngest player to win a singles game in the final of the Davis Cup at 18 years. He did so by beating USA’s Andy Roddick, and his performance helped Spain win the title that year. He has lifted the title four times since, with his five titles an individual record.

Spain’s players celebrating after winning the Davis Cup trophy in 2011. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Nadal vs Federer, Wimbledon 2008: One of the greatest Grand Slam finals

After losing consecutive Wimbledon finals in 2006 and 2007 to rival Federer, he finally claimed his first title when they faced each other in what is known as ‘one of the greatest Grand Slam finals ever played’ in 2008.

The battle lasted for nearly five hours, and it was the Spaniard who came out on top in a five-set thriller.

Second men’s singles player to achieve a Career Golden Slam

In 2010, Nadal had a poor start to his season, losing the Australian Open quarterfinal. But things started looking up as he lifted the French Open and Wimbledon titles, and beat Djokovic to win his first US Open crown.

He had already won three Grand Slams and an Olympic gold at the 2008 Summer Olympics. After the 2010 US Open title, he secured a ‘Career Golden Slam’ and became the second after Andre Agassi to do it in men’s singles.

Race to break record of most Grand Slams

Federer, Djokovic and Nadal have traded the record for most career Grand Slam titles, making their rivalry a historic one.

Nadal after winning the 2022 Australian Open, his second title after a 13-year gap. | Photo Credit: AP

But it was Nadal who pulled ahead of the trio initially, after winning the 2022 Australian Open, his second title after a 13-year gap. He equalled Federer’s record of 20 titles at the 2020 Roland Garros and then claimed the record for himself with the win Down Under.

First win on hard court - 2009

While Nadal established his dominance on clay, it was in 2009 that he demonstrated his ability to succeed on any surface, including hard courts in Australia. He triumphed over Fernando Verdasco in the semifinals of the Australian Open and then defeated Roger Federer in a thrilling five-set final, securing a Grand Slam title on every surface, including clay and grass.

Olympic gold in 2008 Summer Olympics Beijing

Nadal won a gold medal for Spain at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing. Ranked World No. 1 at the time, he defeated Djokovic in the semifinals, paving the way for a final against Chile’s Fernando Gonzalez. Nadal clinched the top prize by defeating Gonzalez 6-3, 7-6, 6-3, a victory that contributed to his achievement of the ‘Career Golden Slam’ in 2010.

Bjorn Borg’s record for four consecutive French Open title

Nadal became the second player after Bjorn Borg to win four consecutive French Open titles. In 2005, he defeated Puerta in the final and became the first man to win the Roland Garros title on debut.

He faced Federer in three straight finals from 2006 to 2008 and didn’t need more than four sets to establish himself as ‘the King of Clay.’

Most French Open titles

Nadal holds the record for the most French Open titles (14). The Spaniard claimed his first victory on debut at the 2005 Roland Garros and went on to win the next three consecutively.

Nadal’s last French Open win came in the 2022 season, being the second oldest to do so at 37 years and two days. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

He won five successive titles from 2010-2014 and for four seasons in a row again from 2017-2020. His last win came in the 2022 season, being the second oldest to do so at 37 years and two days.

Beat Federer in first-ever meeting

The first meeting between rivals and friends off-court, Nadal and Federer, came at the Miami Masters in 2004 when the Spaniard was just 17 years old.

Federer then had two major championships to his name but was stunned by Nadal, losing in straight sets which possibly set the stage for one of tennis’ greatest rivalries.