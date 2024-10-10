MagazineBuy Print

Nadal to retire from tennis after Davis Cup finals next month 

In a video message released on Thursday, Rafa Nadal said: “I am here to let you know I am retiring from professional tennis.”

Published : Oct 10, 2024 15:10 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
As he steps away from the sport, Nadal will retire with the second-most men’s Grand Slam titles in history, with 22 to his name.
As he steps away from the sport, Nadal will retire with the second-most men’s Grand Slam titles in history, with 22 to his name. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

As he steps away from the sport, Nadal will retire with the second-most men’s Grand Slam titles in history, with 22 to his name. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal officially announced his retirement on Thursday. In a video message released on Thursday, Nadal revealed that he will retire after competing in the Davis Cup finals in Malaga this November.

“I’m here to let you know I’m retiring from professional tennis,” Nadal stated. “The last few years, especially the last two, have been tough. I don’t think I’ve been able to play without limitations.”

Earlier this year, Nadal featured in his fourth Olympic appearance, having previously secured a singles gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Games and a doubles gold at Rio 2016. Nadal will conclude his career with 92 ATP titles, including a record-breaking 14 French Open victories — more than double that of any other player in the Open era.

As he steps away from the sport, Nadal will retire with the second-most men’s Grand Slam titles in history, with 22 to his name.

Nadal’s triumph over long-time rival and friend Federer, who retired two years ago, on Centre Court at the All England Club in 2008 is celebrated as one of the finest encounters in men’s tennis history. In a gripping contest, Nadal emerged victorious with a scoreline of 6-4, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-7(8), 9-7.

