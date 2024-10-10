MagazineBuy Print

Roger Federer reacts to Rafael Nadal’s retirement announcement: ‘Hoped this day would never come!’

Tennis legend Roger Federer penned an emotional message in response to long-time competitor Rafael Nadal announcing his retirement from the sport.

Published : Oct 10, 2024 16:16 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Nadal defeated Federer 6-4, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-7(8), 9-7 in a four-hour-48-minute epic to win his first Wimbledon title in 2008.
Nadal defeated Federer 6-4, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-7(8), 9-7 in a four-hour-48-minute epic to win his first Wimbledon title in 2008. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Nadal defeated Federer 6-4, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-7(8), 9-7 in a four-hour-48-minute epic to win his first Wimbledon title in 2008. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Tennis legend Roger Federer shared an emotional message in response to Rafael Nadal’s retirement announcement. He said: “What a career, Rafa! I always hoped this day would never come,” wrote Federer.

“Thank you for the unforgettable memories and all your incredible achievements in the game we love. It’s been an absolute honour.”

In 2022, an image of a tearful Federer sitting beside his long-time rival Nadal as they reflected on the final moments of Federer’s professional career captured hearts and went viral.

Federer was the first of the ‘Big Three’ - Federer, Nadal, Novak Djokovic - to retire, marking the slow closure of one of the great eras of the game.

Regarded by John McEnroe as the “greatest match ever,” Nadal triumphed over his Swiss rival in a thrilling contest that ended with a score of 6-4, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-7(8), 9-7. This four-hour and 48-minute showdown marked the longest Wimbledon final in history at that time.

With this victory, Nadal claimed his first Grand Slam title outside of Paris, where he had already secured four championships at Roland Garros.

Additionally, he made history by becoming the first man since Bjorn Borg in 1980 to win both the French Open and Wimbledon consecutively.

Related Topics

Rafael Nadal /

Roger Federer /

Fedal

