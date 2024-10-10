Tennis legend Roger Federer shared an emotional message in response to Rafael Nadal’s retirement announcement. He said: “What a career, Rafa! I always hoped this day would never come,” wrote Federer.
“Thank you for the unforgettable memories and all your incredible achievements in the game we love. It’s been an absolute honour.”
In 2022, an image of a tearful Federer sitting beside his long-time rival Nadal as they reflected on the final moments of Federer’s professional career captured hearts and went viral.
Federer was the first of the ‘Big Three’ - Federer, Nadal, Novak Djokovic - to retire, marking the slow closure of one of the great eras of the game.
Regarded by John McEnroe as the “greatest match ever,” Nadal triumphed over his Swiss rival in a thrilling contest that ended with a score of 6-4, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-7(8), 9-7. This four-hour and 48-minute showdown marked the longest Wimbledon final in history at that time.
With this victory, Nadal claimed his first Grand Slam title outside of Paris, where he had already secured four championships at Roland Garros.
Additionally, he made history by becoming the first man since Bjorn Borg in 1980 to win both the French Open and Wimbledon consecutively.
