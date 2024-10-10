MagazineBuy Print

Shanghai Masters 2024: Sinner crushes Medvedev to set up potential Alcaraz semi

In the Shanghai semifinal, Sinner could meet Alcaraz again after the Spaniard defeated him at the China Open final in Beijing last week.

Published : Oct 10, 2024 15:25 IST , Shanghai - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Jannik Sinner of Italy reacts in the Men’s singles quarterfinals match against Daniil Medvedev on Day 11 of 2024 Shanghai Rolex Masters.
Jannik Sinner of Italy reacts in the Men’s singles quarterfinals match against Daniil Medvedev on Day 11 of 2024 Shanghai Rolex Masters. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Jannik Sinner of Italy reacts in the Men’s singles quarterfinals match against Daniil Medvedev on Day 11 of 2024 Shanghai Rolex Masters. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

World number one Jannik Sinner had a surprisingly straightforward 6-1, 6-4 victory over an injured Daniil Medvedev on Thursday to reach the Shanghai Masters semifinals, where he could face chief rival Carlos Alcaraz.

In the first set, which lasted only 25 minutes, the Italian broke Medvedev in the second and sixth games to murmurs of surprise from the crowd.

The Russian kept holding his shoulder, which he had said the day before had “some niggles”, and received medical attention several times during the match.

“I’m obviously very happy. I think we know each other very well... It was a very tactical match,” said Sinner.

“It’s a great feeling to be in the semis here, it’s a very special tournament.”

Nadal to retire from tennis after Davis Cup finals next month 

This was the fifth time Medvedev and Sinner have met in the latter stages of tournaments this year.

Sinner beat Medvedev in the semifinals in Miami, the quarterfinals of the US Open and in the Australian Open final, but the Russian ended the Italian’s hopes in the last eight at Wimbledon in an epic five-set battle.

In the Shanghai semifinal, Sinner could meet Alcaraz again after the Spaniard defeated him at the China Open final in Beijing last week.

Alcaraz will later on Thursday play Czech Tomas Machac in the last eight.

