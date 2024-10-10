MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Richard Gasquet to retire after Roland Garros 2025

Gasquet, 38, is a twice Wimbledon semifinalist and a one-time US Open semifinalist. His best outing at Roland Garros came in 2016 when he reached the quarterfinals.

Published : Oct 10, 2024 10:45 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: French tennis player Richard Gasquet, 38, is set to retire at Roland Garros next year.
FILE PHOTO: French tennis player Richard Gasquet, 38, is set to retire at Roland Garros next year. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: French tennis player Richard Gasquet, 38, is set to retire at Roland Garros next year. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Former world number seven Richard Gasquet will retire after the French Open next year, the Frenchman announced on Thursday, bringing the curtain down on a 22-year career.

The 38-year-old is a twice Wimbledon semifinalist and a one-time US Open semifinalist. His best outing at Roland Garros came in 2016 when he reached the quarterfinals.

Gasquet has won 16 ATP Tour titles, with the latest coming in Auckland last year.

READ | Kyrgios expected to return for Australian Open 2025, says Tiley

“I think that it is the best moment for me to do it,” Gasquet told French daily L’Equipe.

“It is the best tournament to do it. It’s magnificent, we have the chance being French to be able to stop in these kind of incredible places.

“An end, it’s always complicated, all the former great players always told me it’s not easy to announce. You never know when, how, where. Here, in any case, it is obvious.”

Related Topics

Richard Gasquet /

Roland Garros /

French Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Richard Gasquet to retire after Roland Garros 2025
    Reuters
  2. The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam
    Pranay Rajiv
  3. PAK vs ENG 1st Test, Day 4 LIVE score: Brook-Root partnership continues as England eyes big 1st innings lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. The Mushaga Bakenga story: From rough and tumble of football to people’s champion
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. NBA: LeBron James complains about flying to Milwaukee for pre-season game
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Richard Gasquet to retire after Roland Garros 2025
    Reuters
  2. Kyrgios expected to return for Australian Open 2025, says Tiley
    Reuters
  3. Djokovic through to 10th Shanghai Masters quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon calls time on line judges in favour of electronic system
    Reuters
  5. Shanghai Masters 2024: Sinner, Alcaraz reach quarterfinals
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Richard Gasquet to retire after Roland Garros 2025
    Reuters
  2. The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam
    Pranay Rajiv
  3. PAK vs ENG 1st Test, Day 4 LIVE score: Brook-Root partnership continues as England eyes big 1st innings lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. The Mushaga Bakenga story: From rough and tumble of football to people’s champion
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. NBA: LeBron James complains about flying to Milwaukee for pre-season game
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment