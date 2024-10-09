MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Djokovic through to 10th Shanghai Masters quarterfinal

Novak Djokovic defeated Roman Safiullin 6-3, 6-2 to reach the quarterfinals of the Shanghai Masters for the 10th time on Wednesday.

Published : Oct 09, 2024 20:57 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his round of 16 match against Russia’s Roman Safiullin.
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his round of 16 match against Russia’s Roman Safiullin. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his round of 16 match against Russia’s Roman Safiullin. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Novak Djokovic defeated Roman Safiullin 6-3, 6-2 to reach the quarterfinals of the Shanghai Masters for the 10th time on Wednesday.

The No 1 ranked Serb defeated Safiullin in 73 minutes and will face Jakub Mensik, who overpowered Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, in the quarterfinal.

READ | Are professional athletes paid too much?

The record four-time champion remains in contention for a 100th tour-level title and if he manages to do so in Shanghai, he will become the third man to achieve this feat in the Open Era after Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer.

“Both last night’s match and tonight have been, maybe, some of the best matches I have played in a while, so I am just enjoying myself on the court,” Djokovic told the ATP Tour site. “When you play well and feel good, there is obviously a lot of joy in striking a tennis ball on the court.

“These sensations I have on the tennis court are some of the reasons why I keep on playing and keep on competing because I really believe that I can play at a very high level. Now, it’s a matter of keeping that consistency and also having a good time off the court.”

(With inputs from ATP Tour)

Related Topics

Novak Djokovic /

Shanghai Masters

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I LIVE score: BAN 20/0 in 2 overs; IND sets target of 222 after Rinku, Nitish score fifties
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: IND 146/3 (18); Harmanpreet looks to finish on high
    Team Sportstar
  3. Djokovic through to 10th Shanghai Masters quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Meet Shreyas Royal, the boy who helped his family avoid deportation with his chess and is now UK’s youngest ever GM
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I: India registers highest T20 score against Bangladesh
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Djokovic through to 10th Shanghai Masters quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon calls time on line judges in favour of electronic system
    Reuters
  3. Shanghai Masters 2024: Sinner, Alcaraz reach quarterfinals
    AFP
  4. Shanghai Masters: Tiafoe swears at umpire in furious rant after loss to Safiullin
    Reuters
  5. Shanghai Masters: Djokovic through to fourth round
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I LIVE score: BAN 20/0 in 2 overs; IND sets target of 222 after Rinku, Nitish score fifties
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: IND 146/3 (18); Harmanpreet looks to finish on high
    Team Sportstar
  3. Djokovic through to 10th Shanghai Masters quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Meet Shreyas Royal, the boy who helped his family avoid deportation with his chess and is now UK’s youngest ever GM
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I: India registers highest T20 score against Bangladesh
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment